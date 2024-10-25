New Stocks To Watch In Mining, Energy, Defense & Transportation Sectors

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a global news source and expert investing resource, announces today's roundup of to watch in the Mining, Energy, Defense & sectors.

New Stocks Added to the Mining Directories :

Silicon Metals Corp . (CSE:SI ) formerly West Oak Gold Corp. - is currently focused on exploration in western Canada, namely British Columbia. The Company holds an undivided 100% right, title and interest in the Ptarmigan Silica Project located approximately 130km from Valemount, British Columbia, and currently has an Option to explore the Hedge Hog Project located 15km north of the town of Wells in the Caribou Mining Division of central British Columbia.

Greenheart Gold Inc. (TSXV:GHRT ) is an exploration company that builds on a proven legacy of discoveries in the Guiana Shield, a highly prospective geologic terrain that hosts numerous gold deposits, though remains relatively under-explored. The Company is aiming to build a portfolio of early-stage projects in Guyana and Suriname that are prospective for orogenic gold deposits. Greenheart Gold is a Canadian corporation that was created as a "spin-off" from the business combination between G Mining Ventures Corp. and Reunion Gold Corporation completed on July 15, 2024. The Company is led by former executive team members of Reunion Gold, a team that was most recently noted for the discovery and delineation of the Oko West deposit in Guyana, which is set to become the next gold development project in the region.

Saga Metals Corp. (TSXV:SAGA ) is a North American mining company focused on the exploration and discovery of critical minerals that support the global transition to green energy. The company's flagship asset, the Double Mer Uranium Project, is located in Labrador, Canada, covering 25,600 hectares. This project features uranium radiometrics that highlight an 18-kilometer east-west trend, with a confirmed 14-kilometer section producing samples as high as 4,281ppm U3O8 and spectrometer readings of 22,000cps. In addition to its uranium focus, SAGA owns the Legacy Lithium Property in Quebec's Eeyou Istchee James Bay region. This project, developed in partnership with Rio Tinto, has been expanded through the acquisition of the Amirault Lithium Project. Together, these properties cover 65,849 hectares and share significant geological continuity with other major players in the area, including Rio Tinto, Winsome Resources, Azimut Exploration, and Loyal Lithium. SAGA also holds secondary exploration assets in Labrador, where the company is focused on the discovery of titanium, vanadium, and iron ore. With a portfolio that spans key minerals crucial to the green energy transition, SAGA is strategically positioned to play an essential role in the clean energy future.

New Stocks Added to the Energy Directories :

Fiddlehead Resources Corp. (TSXV:FHR ) is an upstream energy company operating in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin.

South Bow Corporation (NYSE:SOBO ) safely operates 4,900 kilometres (3,045 miles) of crude oil pipeline infrastructure, connecting Alberta crude oil supplies to U.S. refining markets in Illinois, Oklahoma, and the U.S. Gulf Coast through our unrivalled market position. We take pride in what we do - providing safe and reliable transportation of crude oil to North America's highest demand markets. Based in Calgary, Alberta, South Bow is the spinoff company of TC Energy, with Oct. 1, 2024 marking South Bow's first day as a standalone entity.

New Stocks Added to the Defense Directories :

Intuitive Machines, Inc . (Nasdaq: LUNR ) is a diversified space exploration, infrastructure, and services company focused on fundamentally disrupting lunar access economics. In 2024, Intuitive Machines successfully landed the Company's Nova-C class lunar lander, Odysseus, on the Moon, returning the United States to the lunar surface for the first time since 1972. The Company's products and services are offered through its four in-space business units: Lunar Access Services, Orbital Services, Lunar Data Services, and Space Products and Infrastructure.

New Stocks Added to the Transportation Directories :

Uxin Limited (Nasdaq: UXIN ) is China's leading used car retailer, pioneering industry transformation with advanced production, new retail experiences, and digital empowerment. We offer high-quality and value-for-money vehicles as well as superior after-sales services through a reliable, one-stop, and hassle-free transaction experience. Under our omni-channel strategy, we are able to leverage our pioneering online platform to serve customers nationwide and establish market leadership in selected regions through offline inspection and reconditioning centers. Leveraging our extensive industry data and continuous technology innovation throughout more than ten years of operation, we have established strong used car management and operation capabilities. We are committed to upholding our customer-centric approach and driving the healthy development of the used car industry.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP ) Union Pacific Railroad, a principal operating company of Union Pacific Corporation, is one of America's most recognized companies. We provide a critical link in the global supply chain by linking 23 states in the western two-thirds of the country by rail. We serve many of the fastest-growing U.S. population centers, operate from all major West Coast and Gulf Coast ports to eastern gateways. We connect with Canada's rail systems and are the only railroad serving all six major Mexico gateways. We provide value to roughly 10,000 customers by delivering products in a safe, reliable, fuel-efficient and environmentally responsible manner.

