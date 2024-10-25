Nation's Restaurant News Wins Two 2024 Folio Eddie Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Nation's Restaurant News (NRN), the premier publication serving the entire foodservice industry, received two awards at the 2024 Folio Awards Ceremony.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nation's Restaurant News (NRN), the premier publication serving the entire foodservice industry, received two awards at the 2024 Folio Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, October 22, in New York City.NRN won a Folio Eddie Award for Best Single Article in the B2B category, recognizing the feature“A closer look at Boston Market's slow death” by Senior Editor Joanna Fantozzi. The second Folio Award was for Best Social Media, Online Community Category, for NRN's Unboxing Series, which can be found on its Instagram and TikTok accounts.The Folio Awards honor outstanding achievements in editorial content and design within the publishing industry. This year's Folio Awards received over 1,000 entries across nearly 80 categories, recognizing the best in magazine content, cover design, digital columns and blogs, articles, essays, podcasts, interactive storytelling and digital application, graphic design, photography, illustration, web design, video, and more.“We are thrilled to have been recognized with two of Folio's 2024 Eddie Awards. Our goal is to produce original content that truly connects with the foodservice industry and our audience, and we deeply appreciate the Folio Awards program for acknowledging our hard work,” said Sam Oches, Editor-in-Chief of Nation's Restaurant News.ABOUT NATION'S RESTAURANT NEWSNation's Restaurant News (NRN) is the No. 1 source of business information for the foodservice industry. For more than 50 years, NRN has served the information and engagement needs of foodservice professionals, offering award-winning content across all mediums with the goal of driving businesses forward. NRN was named Best Media Brand by the Jesse H. Neal Awards in 2019. NRN is part of Informa Connect Foodservice, the single largest global community of foodservice and retail professionals. Informa Connect Foodservice brings together market-leading brands, exceptional talent, and deep customer relationships across the growing B2B foodservice market providing top-tier editorial content, digital and print publications and products, data assets, and events that our customers know and trust. To learn more about NRN, visit .

