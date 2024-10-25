NTPC Partners With Indian Army To Launch Solar Hydrogen-Based Microgrid In Ladakh

(MENAFN- KNN India) Ladakh, Oct 25 (KNN) In a landmark initiative to enhance sustainability in challenging terrains, NTPC, India's largest power utility, has joined forces with the Indian to establish a Solar Hydrogen-based Microgrid at Chushul in Ladakh.

This pioneering project aims to deliver a stable power using green hydrogen in remote, off-grid Army locations.

The foundation stone for this innovative microgrid was laid by Defence Rajnath Singh via conferencing, with participation from Chiefs of Defence Services, the Chairman and Managing Director of NTPC, and senior officials from the Ministry of Defence and the Indian Army.

Designed by NTPC, the microgrid system will harness renewable energy to provide 200 kW of power year-round, utilizing hydrogen as an energy storage medium.

This move is particularly significant as it will replace existing diesel generators currently deployed in these remote Army outposts, which are situated at an altitude of 4,400 meters and experience extreme temperatures plunging to -30°C.

“This project marks a significant step towards providing sustainable energy solutions for off-grid Army locations,” stated a NTPC official. The innovative system integrates renewable energy sources with hydrogen energy storage, ensuring a consistent power supply even under the most adverse conditions.

Ladakh's geographic features-high solar irradiance coupled with low temperatures-make it an ideal site for green energy production. This initiative will not only reduce reliance on traditional fuel logistics but also enhance self-sufficiency in areas grappling with road connectivity challenges. A senior NTPC official remarked, "Once operational, it would usher in a new era of decarbonisation of the defence sector in the Himalayas."

Beyond the microgrid, NTPC has launched a trial run of hydrogen buses in Leh, which includes the establishment of a hydrogen fuelling station and a solar plant.

Additionally, five fuel cell buses will serve intracity routes, signaling a broader commitment to clean energy solutions.

NTPC has set ambitious goals, aiming to achieve 60 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2032. The company is actively advancing various decarbonisation initiatives, including hydrogen blending, carbon capture technologies, and the deployment of electric buses.

This collaboration with the Indian Army exemplifies NTPC's commitment to pioneering sustainable energy solutions that cater to the unique needs of the defence sector while promoting environmental stewardship in India.

(KNN Bureau)