Dickey’S Barbecue Pit Continues Expansion Into Ontario With New Hayder Smokey Barbecue Development Deal

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A Family's Journey from Humble Beginnings to Transforming Ontario's Barbecue Scene

Toronto, Ontario, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey's Barbecue Pit , the world's largest barbecue concept, is excited to announce a development deal with Hayder Smokey Barbecue, bringing Legit. Texas. Barbecue.TM to Ontario, Canada. This partnership, led by Ibrahim Daniyal, President of Hayder Smokey Barbecue, along with Shyan Hayder, Shahrez Hayder, Jibreel Adnan, and Hamza Hayder marks a significant expansion for Dickey's into the Canadian with plans for multiple locations.

Ibrahim Daniyal is the embodiment of the "Canadian Dream." Immigrating to Canada from Pakistan in 2001 with his wife and two children, Ibrahim arrived with less than $200 in his pocket. Despite the immense challenges, he worked tirelessly to support his family by studying during the day and working odd jobs at night, including driving a taxi and working for free at financial institutions through a co-op program. His wife, Samina, helped by opening a beauty salon as a street vendor in downtown Toronto.

Now, alongside his sons Shyan and Shahrez Hayder, his brother Jibreel Adnan and nephew Hamza Hayder, Ibrahim is set to increase Dickey's Barbecue Pit deeper into Ontario and also with locations planned across major cities such as Ottawa, Kingston, London, St. Thomas, Chatham, and Windsor.

"Canada is a mosaic of more than 450 cultures and over 200 languages," Ibrahim explained. "Our cuisine reflects this diversity, and I want to introduce Canadians to Dickey's Texas-style barbecue, including halal options, that resonates with local and global flavors."

The partnership's primary focus is to introduce Dickey's barbecue concept in a way that honors the local culture while upholding the traditions that make Dickey's beloved. "The way Dickey's prepares its barbecue is hygienic, respectful of tradition, and embodies family values. That's what inspired me," said Ibrahim. "It's about introducing a new, exciting flavor to the Canadian palate while ensuring we remain true to our cultural values."

This expansion is poised to fill a gap in Ontario's fast-casual dining scene. "There's a need for organized, franchised food concepts in cities like Ottawa and Windsor," Ibrahim said. "Dickey's brings the legitimacy of a Texas-born brand that Canadians are already excited about. We plan to grow rapidly over the next decade, creating a family-oriented, inclusive dining experience that Canadians from all backgrounds can enjoy."

The Hayder Smokey Barbecue team each bring unique expertise to the family's business operation. Shyan's experience in organization and customer service, along with Shahrez, Jibreel and Hamza's management and real estate backgrounds, make this a powerful family-run operation. "We have structured our management team in a way that maximizes each member's expertise, ensuring that our customers always come first and that we uphold the values of integrity and excellence," Ibrahim said.

Laura Rea Dickey , CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., expressed her excitement about the partnership. "The Hayder family brings such an inspiring story and deep commitment to both business and community. We're thrilled to welcome them to the Dickey's family and can't wait to see their success in Ontario."

Adding his thoughts, Roland Dickey Jr ., CEO of Dickey's Capital Group, shared, "Expanding more into Ontario is a major milestone for us. Ibrahim, Shyan, Shahrez, and Jibreel are the perfect partners to help us bring authentic Texas barbecue to Canada. Their family's story of hard work, perseverance, and success aligns with our core values, and we believe this partnership is just the beginning of something great."

The development deal is expected to bring 32 Dickey's Barbecue Pit locations to Ontario, establishing the brand as a leader in the province's diverse and rapidly growing food scene.

About Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Founded in 1941 by The Dickey Family, Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. is the world's largest barbecue concept and continues as a third-generation family-run business. For over 80 years, Dickey's Barbecue Pit has served millions with its signature Legit. Texas. Barbecue.TM Slow-smoked over hickory wood-burning pits, Dickey's barbecued meats are paired with a variety of southern sides. Committed to authentic barbecue, Dickey's never takes shortcuts-because real barbecue can't be rushed.

With over 866 restaurants across eight concepts in the U.S. and several countries, Dickey's Barbecue Franchise and Dickey's Restaurant Brands continues to grow under the leadership of Roland Dickey, Jr ., CEO of Dickey's Capital Group, and Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Pit, Inc.

Dickey's has been recognized on Newsweek's 2022 "America's Favorite Restaurant Chains" list, Nation's Restaurant News 2024 top fast-casual brands for value, and USA Today's 2021 Readers' Choice Awards. The brand has also ranked in the Top 20 of Fast Casual's“Top 100 Movers and Shakers” for four of the past five years. Additional accolades include Entrepreneur's Top 500 Franchise and Hospitality Technology's Industry Heroes list. The brand has been featured by Fox News, Forbes, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, and People Magazine .

For more information, visit . For information about becoming a franchise partner, visit

Attachments



Hayder Smokey Barbecue Shareholders The Hayder Family

CONTACT: Louisa Garrett Dickey's Barbecue Pit ...