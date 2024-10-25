ALLEGIANT AIR TEAMSTERS TO VOTE ON STRIKE AUTHORIZATION

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Pilots Forced into Action as Management Insists on Substandard Contract

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, October 25, Allegiant Air pilots represented by Teamsters Local 2118 will start to vote on a nationwide strike authorization. Allegiant Air has forced its pilots to take this action by linking long-overdue compensation improvements to concessions on pilot scheduling and quality of life.

"It is outrageous that Allegiant is trying to get us to make these scheduling concessions to pay for wage increases," said Captain Scott Whitman, a twenty-year captain at Allegiant. "This is one of the most profitable major airlines in America. Its executives boast all the time about how they consistently outperform the industry. Allegiant doesn't need concessions – it needs pilots. But corporate greed will drive us away unless something changes quickly."

Union and company negotiators have been exchanging proposals over pilot schedules and other quality of life issues since June. Management is trying to sidestep its pilots concerns about scheduling. Local 2118 has refused to give in to company requests, telling Allegiant's negotiators that pilot working conditions aren't for sale.

"Allegiant has said that its business model is 'wildly successful' as morale plummets and anger continues to grow among pilots," said Aaron Adrian, a seven-year captain at Allegiant. "Management needs to hear its pilots loud and clear – we will not support Allegiant's model if it requires substandard working conditions or pays worse than our airline peers."

The federal National Mediation Board is currently conducting mediation efforts. Under the Railway Labor Act, the Teamsters can request a release from the National Mediation Board, which could lead to a 30-day cooling-off period, followed by a work stoppage without notice to management or passengers.

Teamsters Local 2118 represents 1,300 hardworking Allegiant Air pilots nationwide. For more information, go to apa2118

Contact: Shane McCarthy

(202) 624-6912

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 2118

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED