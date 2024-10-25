Not Just 15 Seconds Faster Detection - Siterwell Unveils New Combo Smoke & CO Detector For Safer Choices

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, Siterwell is proud to announce the launch of its new A8612B Combo Smoke & Carbon Monoxide Detector. This alarm achieves smoke detection 15 seconds faster than the latest standard UL217 9th Edition requirements (*Based on the testing from Siterwell's laboratory, and actual data may slightly vary under real-world conditions). This advancement is driven by Siterwell's cutting-edge photoelectric sensor, innovative 360° smoke capturing technology, and advanced labyrinth technology, collectively enabling superior smoke detection capabilities.









Research shows that fifty years ago, it took 20 to 30 minutes for a house to be fully engulfed in flames in the event of a fire. Today, that time has been reduced to just 5 to 10 minutes due to changes in building materials and the widespread use of electrical appliances. According to the US Fire Administration, residents may have less than 2 minutes to escape once the smoke alarm sounds during a home fire. In preventing disaster and saving lives, every second counts. But what if residents had 15 seconds more?

Indeed, it is this continuous drive for innovative technology that has enabled Siterwell, since its founding in 2010, to emerge as a leader in the alarm security industry, specializing in a comprehensive range of products including smoke, carbon monoxide, gas, heat, and water level alarms, alongside fog machines for theft prevention and advanced IoT intelligent security systems. Focusing on international development, this company collaborates with leading global brands and standards laboratories to ensure superior product performance and consistency, exporting its products to around 66 countries. Drawing on the diverse experiences gained from its global operations, Siterwell continually innovates to meet the evolving safety needs of homes worldwide.

“Advancing home safety with innovative and efficient solutions is always Siterwell's commitment. On one hand, dangers in modern homes are constantly evolving, while on the other, the ability to detect these threats quickly and accurately has always been proven essential to ensuring the safety of individuals and homes,” said Aixia, CMO of Siterwell.“The advancement of 15 second faster detection strongly reflects our commitment. By providing household members with 15 seconds more to respond before a fire breaks out, it will significantly enhance personal safety and property protection.”

“We also understand the frustrations users face with frequent false alarms, especially when triggered by everyday activities like cooking smoke that poses no real danger. That's why we are proud to introduce our detector, equipped with advanced dual-lightwave technology that accurately differentiates between regular cooking smoke and real threats. This feature ensures users can cook with confidence without unwanted alerts.” She added.

Beyond faster smoke detection and fewer nuisance alarms, the new detector exemplifies Siterwell's dedication to delivering genuine assurance and confidence in safety for its users in each feature:

15-Second Faster, Feel Safer

Every second counts in a fire, as the risk intensifies rapidly. With advanced Photoelectric smoke sensor, this alarm detects smoke 15 seconds faster than the UL9 standard requirements. This crucial head start can make all the difference in an emergency, significantly enhancing the safety of individuals and homes.

Reduced Nuisance Alarms from Cooking

With the advanced dual-lightwave technology, the device accurately differentiates between regular cooking smoke and actual fire smoke. Consequently, the family can enjoy a more peaceful cooking experience, free from unnecessary disturbances.

Accurate CO Level Monitoring

Frequent alarms for low, harmless CO levels can undermine users' confidence in a CO alarm. The intelligent CO detection system in this alarm tailors its responses to varying CO levels by continuously monitoring low levels, and issuing timely alerts for high levels.

10-Year Battery, Reduced Changes

Alarms with limited battery life need frequent battery changes, increasing the cost of maintenance. In contrast, this 10-year battery alarm will offer long-lasting and worry-free protection for your home, and minimize battery waste for the environment. (*Only A8612B-4R has a built-in 10-year battery. A8612B-6AR is hardwired and comes with 2 replaceable AA batteries.)

One-Click Silence, No Disturbing

A simple press of a button silences low battery alerts for up to 10 hours. This convenient feature enables uninterrupted daily routines while still keeping safety awareness.

Soft Nightlight for Better Sleep

Given that conventional lighting can interrupt sleep due to excessive brightness, this device incorporates a specially designed light carrier. It ensures soft lighting to maintain sleep continuity and activates a potent red alert in response to danger.

Dual-Language Voice Alerts

In bilingual households, it is crucial that every member can quickly understand alerts in an emergency. The smoke detector supports English and French bilingual announcements, ensuring that individuals receive immediate and clear warnings.

With advanced smoke and carbon monoxide detection, this alarm provides unparalleled safety for modern homes. For a limited time, customers can enjoy the safety from these top-tier features at an exclusive price starting from $42.39, now available with a 20% discount. Purchases can be made directly from Siterwell official store or through Siterwell's Amazon store . By choosing Siterwell's latest innovations, protect your home and family with more than just dual coverage-but with a vital 15-second head start for greater security!

