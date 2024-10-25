Elray Resources Announces Strategic Sale Of Crypto Igaming Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAS VEGAS, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elray Resources (OTCPK:ELRA) is pleased to announce a significant milestone in the company's growth strategy.

Elray has completed the sale of proprietary to 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF), a NASDAQ-listed company in exchange for preferred stock convertible into a 40% stake in ATNF and warrants to purchase 3 million shares of ATNF common stock, the conversion/exercise of which is subject to stockholder approval. The stack contained within Elray's technology package will assist ATNF in launching an iGaming Blockchain casino.

“This strategic sale and potential future partnership are expected to enhance Elray's financial position, support future innovation and open new opportunities and revenue streams for the company,” said Vincent Cai, CTO of Elray Resources.“This will not only strengthen our balance sheet considerably, but also will enable ATNF and Elray to collaborate with leading players in the market. We look forward to announcing relationships with new operators, which will deliver even greater value to shareholders and propel our business forward.”

About Elray Resources

Elray Resources Inc., based in Las Vegas, Nevada, provides turnkey solutions and consulting services for various online e-commerce companies. Elray is a developer, licensor and operator of Crypto iGaming Solutions. The Company has developed highly modular, configurable and scalable Crypto iGaming platforms which offer the tools and features required to operate and maintain an iGaming Blockchain operation. Elray's Crypto iGaming solution has a gaming portfolio provided by over 30 of the world's leading gaming content publishers, presenting players with the latest crypto games, slots, tables, live, sportsbook and competition products.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (“forward-looking statements”). These forward-looking statements represent the Company's current expectations or beliefs concerning future events and can generally be identified using statements that include words such as“estimate,”“expects,”“project,”“believe,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“foresee,”“forecast,”“likely,”“will,”“target” or similar words or phrases. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company; the need for additional financing, the terms of such financing and the availability of such financing; the ability of the Company and/or its subsidiaries to obtain additional gaming licenses; the ability of the Company to manage growth; the Company's ability to complete acquisitions and the available funding for such acquisitions; disruptions caused by acquisitions; dilution caused by fund raising, the conversion of outstanding preferred stock and/or acquisitions; the Company's ability to maintain the listing of its common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market; the Company's expectations for future growth, revenues, and profitability; the Company's expectations regarding future plans and timing thereof; the Company's reliance on its management; the fact that the Company's chief executive officer has voting control over the Company; related party relationships; the potential effect of economic downturns, recessions, increases in interest rates and inflation, and market conditions, decreases in discretionary spending and therefore demand for our products, and increases in the cost of capital, related thereto, among other affects thereof, on the Company's operations and prospects; the Company's ability to protect proprietary information; the ability of the Company to compete in its market; the Company's lack of effective internal controls; dilution caused by efforts to obtain additional financing; the effect of current and future regulation, the Company's ability to comply with regulations and potential penalties in the event it fails to comply with such regulations and changes in the enforcement and interpretation of existing laws and regulations and the adoption of new laws and regulations that may unfavorably impact our business; the risks associated with gaming fraud, user cheating and cyber-attacks; risks associated with systems failures and failures of technology and infrastructure on which the Company's programs rely; foreign exchange and currency risks; the outcome of contingencies, including legal proceedings in the normal course of business; the ability to compete against existing and new competitors; the ability to manage expenses associated with sales and marketing and necessary general and administrative and technology investments; and general consumer sentiment and economic conditions that may affect levels of discretionary customer purchases of the Company's products, including potential recessions and global economic slowdowns. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements we make in this release are reasonable, we provide no assurance that these plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. Consequently, you should not consider any such list to be a complete set of all potential risks and uncertainties. More information on potential factors that could affect the Company's financial results is included from time to time in the“Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements,”“Risk Factors” and“Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Company's periodic and current filings with the OTC Markets. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or any person acting on behalf of the Company are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements referenced above. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on the Company's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by the Company. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

Connect with us:

Twitter –

Instagram –

Elray Resources Inc.

Contact: Vincent Cai

Email: ...