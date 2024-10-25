Yogeshwara Will Become Sacrificial Lamb, NDA Candidate's Victory Certain: K'taka BJP On Channapatna Bypolls

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 25 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly R. Ashoka on Friday said that nominee for Channapatna bypolls C.P. Yogeshwara -- who recently switched to the Congress from the BJP -- will become a 'sacrificial lamb', while expressing confidence that NDA candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy will emerge victorious.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Ashoka said that for Channapatna by-election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) have jointly announced Nikhil Kumaraswamy -- son of Union H.D. Kumaraswamy and grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda -- as the candidate.

"The JD-S held a workers' meeting to select the candidate unanimously, whereas Congress ignored its workers' opinions and chose C.P. Yogeshwara. Deputy Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has claimed that he would address the matter of rebellion by party workers but Congress workers are now supporting the NDA alliance candidate," Ashoka said.

The BJP leader further criticised Congress for recent scams that surfaced, saying: "The (Karnataka) government has earned a bad reputation due to misuse of funds for SC/ST communities, the Valmiki Tribal Development Corporation scam, and the MUDA scam."

He said that Congress legislator Satish Sail has been convicted in the mining scam, proving that Congress is a party of looters.

"In the past, CM Siddaramaiah marched, dancing in protest against the mining scam, only to later get a massage for his leg pain. Now, a legislator from his own party has been caught looting in the mines. People know that the Congress is responsible for the mining loot," Ashoka mocked.

He added that the people feel sympathy for NDA candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy.

"We all tried to get C.P. Yogeshwara the ticket, yet he left the party and joined the Congress. He was once a senior BJP leader, but now sits in the third row in Congress. Congress leaders have made him a sacrificial lamb. People want good leadership, and it's clear that Nikhil Kumaraswamy will win. BJP workers and leaders are all committed to working hard," he said.

Ashoka further said: "In 16 months, the state government has not provided even a rupee for the development of Channapatna. The government is so poor that it cannot pay salaries. Despite crop damage due to rains, it lacks funds to compensate farmers. Even though the capital city, Bengaluru, has flooded, the government shows no awareness."