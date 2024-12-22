Women-Only Flight Lands In Iran's Mashhad City For First Time

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Tehran: An Iranian airline conducted a rare women-only flight on Sunday, landing for the first time in the city of Mashhad in the northeast, state reported.

The Aseman flight by Shahrzad Shams -- one of Iran's pioneering women pilots -- carried 110 on board, according to the official IRNA news agency.

Dubbed the "Iran Banoo" (Iran Lady) flight, the plane touched down at Hasheminejad International Airport in Mashhad, Iran's second-largest city.

"This is the first time a women-only flight, with both female passengers and crew, lands in Mashhad," the official IRNA news agency said, without specifying the flight's departure point.

Iran's aviation industry has seen some women become pilots in recent years, though it remains uncommon.

In October 2019, pilot Neshat Jahandari and co-pilot Forouz Firouzi became the first women to fly a passenger flight in the Islamic republic's history, according to local media.

