Death Toll From Israeli Genocide In Gaza Rises To 45,259 Civilians

Gaza: A total of 45,259 civilians in the Gaza Strip have been reported martyrs to the Palestinian cause since the start of the Israeli genocide in the enclave on October 7, 2023.

Palestinian medical sources added that the number of the upped to 107,627 civilians.

A youth searches for survivors at the site of an Israeli strike that targeted the Abu Samra family home in Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip on December 22, 2024. (Photo by Eyad Baba / AFP)

Most of the casualties are children and women, the sources added, elaborating that thousands of victims are trapped under the rubble or scattered on the roads, with paramedics denied access to them.

Ove the past 24 hours, the occupation forces have committed four massacres against families in the war-torn enclave, leaving 32 killed and 54 others injured.



