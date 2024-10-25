Gulmarg Gondola Ropeway Service Reopens After Brief Precautionary Closure

Two and two porters were killed in the attack on Thursday while another porter and a soldier were injured. Terrorists attacked a vehicle of the force six kilometres from Gulmarg, a hotspot.

The ropeway service has been restored after being shut for a few hours in the morning following Thursday's terror attack, the officials said.

The shutdown was a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of tourists and staff, they added.

The gondola, known for attracting tourists year-round with stunning views and unique mountain experiences, resumed operations after security assessments and measures were completed, they further said.

The Gulmarg Gondola is the second longest and second highest cable car service in the world. A two-stage lift ferries people to and from the Kongdoori mountain, near the Apharwat peak at a height of 13,976 feet.

The first stage transfers from the Gulmarg resort at 8,694 feet to Kongdoori station in the bowl-shaped Kongdoori Valley. The second stage of the ropeway takes tourists and skiers to a height of 13,058 feet on the Kongdoori mountain.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now