Iran Prepares To Respond With 1,000 Ballistic Missiles If Israel Conducts A Large-Scale Attack: NYT

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Image/AP.

The New York Times reported on Thursday, October 24, citing Iranian officials, that Tehran has prepared several military plans to respond to a possible Israeli attack while gearing up for retaliatory strikes.

The New York Times cites“four anonymous Iranian officials” who state that Ali Khamenei, the leader of the Islamic Republic, has instructed military forces to prepare several military plans in response to a possible Israeli attack.

According to these sources, the extent of any Iranian retaliatory action will largely depend on the severity of the Israeli strikes.

Iranian officials have emphasized that if Israeli attacks cause extensive damage and significant casualties, Iran will retaliate. However, if Israel limits its strikes to a few military bases and missile or drone storage facilities, Iran may choose not to respond.

According to Iranian sources, the leader of the Islamic Republic has ordered that if Israel attacks oil and energy infrastructure or nuclear facilities, or if senior officials are assassinated, a decisive response will follow.

These sources, including two members of the Revolutionary Guard, have threatened that if Israel inflicts substantial damage, Iran's responses could include launching up to 1,000 ballistic missiles, escalating attacks by proxy militant groups in the region, and disrupting global energy supplies and shipping in the Gulf and Strait of Hormuz.

Israeli officials have repeatedly stated over the past three weeks that they will carry out a retaliatory attack in response to Iran's missile strike on their territory on October 1.

In this context, Yoav Gallant, Israel's Minister of Defense, told pilots and aircrew at the Hatzor Airbase that after an attack on Iran, the world will recognize Israel's power, and“our enemies will learn a great lesson from it.”

In recent weeks, the U.S. government has attempted to dissuade Israel from a potential attack on Iran's nuclear and oil facilities. However, Israel has stated that its“national interests,” rather than U.S. interests, will determine its targets.

The Washington Post has also reported on possible Israeli targets, stating that Tel Aviv could attack several Iranian nuclear and oil sites.

According to the publication's estimates, Israeli strikes could include the missile bases in Tabriz, Kermanshah, and Imam Ali in Khorramabad. These missile launch sites are considered key locations in western Iran due to their proximity to Israel.

Image/Associate Press.

In addition to those sites, the naval base in Bandar Abbas, including the IRGC's first naval region base, could also be a potential target for an attack.

Regarding oil targets, strikes on key infrastructure such as pumping stations and pipeline connections could disrupt Iran's oil flow for weeks or even months.

As for Iran's nuclear facilities, the enrichment sites at Natanz in Isfahan and Fordow in Qom could be targeted. However, Joe Biden has stated that if he were in Israel's position, he would not attack these sites.

Previously, Israel targeted a defensive facility in Isfahan with missiles in response to Iran's initial attack.

The potential for military escalation remains high, with both sides prepared to take significant action. The implications of such strikes could have far-reaching effects on regional stability and international relations, making the situation increasingly precarious.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram