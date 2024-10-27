Palestinian Brand Zaatar Turns Olive Wood Into Art, Bringing Hebron's Craftsmanship To The World

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) Hebron / West / PNN/

In the heart of Hebron, Palestinian brothers Amir and Ahmed Idris are giving new life to their grandfather's traditional craftwork with an innovative twist. Inspired by the cultural significance of Palestinian olive wood and the enduring spirit of za'atar, the Idris brothers have launched an brand called "Zaatar." This sells artisanal wooden products made from olive wood, designed to celebrate Palestinian heritage and reach customers worldwide.

“We named our project Zaatar because it's a distinctly Palestinian plant that stays green all year. Like za'atar, our roots in this land run deep,” said Amir Idris, 23, who has a background in digital marketing and works as a tour guide. Amir has traveled and climbed the Middle East's highest peaks, but his latest journey is an entrepreneurial one, seeking to showcase Hebron's traditional craftsmanship in a modern, global market.

The idea for Zaatar came from Amir and Ahmed's desire to preserve their family's woodworking legacy while creating something lasting and meaningful. Their grandfather, a traditional carpenter, crafted heritage pieces distributed across Palestine. Today, Amir and Ahmed want to elevate these crafts for an international audience, adding artistic touches that make each item a unique work of art.

“We're not just selling wood,” Amir explained.“We're giving it spirit and meaning. Our products are made from olive wood, which is too precious to burn, so we turn it into artistic pieces that last for generations, becoming part of people's memories.”

The brothers have ambitious plans. They aim to create jobs by employing young Palestinians to help produce, sell, and distribute Zaatar's products both locally and abroad.“Our goal is to have 100 young men and women working with us, allowing them to earn a percentage of each sale,” Amir said. This model, he hopes, will support their community, especially in the wake of the economic hardships faced in the West Bank following recent conflicts.

One of Zaatar's signature offerings is a personalized range of wooden dining utensils, each etched with custom laser engraving to add a personal touch.“Our goal is to create gifts that are unlike anything found in the market - products with soul and individuality,” Amir said.

The brand faces significant logistical challenges, especially in the export process.“Shipping now can take over a month, sometimes two, with no certainty on delivery dates due to ongoing conflicts and restrictions,” Amir noted. Yet despite these obstacles, he remains hopeful that Zaatar can continue to spread Palestinian culture and craftsmanship far beyond Hebron's borders.

“Zaatar is more than a business; it's a symbol of resilience and heritage,” Amir said.

This story was produced as part of the Qarib program, implemented by the French Agency for Media Development (CFI), in partnership with and funded by the French Development Agency (AFD).