Ukrzaliznytsia Expects To Increase Freight Traffic Volumes By 15% In 2024

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In 2024, Ukrzaliznytsia JSC will 175 million tonnes of goods, which is 15% higher compared to last year's results.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrzaliznytsia JSC Commercial Department Deputy Director Valerii Tkachov in a commentary to Ukrinform on the sidelines of the VI International 'Production, Operation and Maintenance of Rolling Stock'.

“We will radically increase our previous freight traffic volumes target. Last year we transported about 151 million tonnes. This year our freight traffic volumes will range from 165 million tonnes to 175 million tonnes. This will be much more than we predicted,” Tkachov told.

Last year Ukrzaliznytsia JSC was planning to transport 147 million tonnes and generate UAH 7 billion in net profit.

According to Tkachov, even though the total gross income in 2024 will increase, it is too early to provide the exact data, as it is necessary to take into account revenues from the use of railway cars, transportation tariff rates, and ancillary services.

In January-September 2024, a total of 131.88 million tonnes of goods were transported by rail, which is 23.3% higher compared to the same period last year. This is a record-breaking result since martial law was introduced.

Tkachov explained that freight traffic volumes had increased thanks to grain and ore shipments. In September 2024, export shipments consisted mainly of iron and manganese ore (2.36 million tonnes, 38.2% of the total exports), as well as grain (2.29 million tonnes, 37.0%) and ferrous metals (0.494 million tonnes, 8.0%).

Even though freight traffic volumes are expected to increase by 20 million tonnes, the cargo base is decreasing. In particular, up to 320 million tonnes of goods used to be transported by rail prior to the full-scale war. Over the past two years, this indicator has dropped to 156 million tonnes.

A reminder that, in January-September 2024, Ukrzaliznytsia's container services reached about 197.9 thousand TEU, which is the highest result in the past seven years.