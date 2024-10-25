Gulmarg Attack: Drones, Helicopters Deployed As Forces Intensify Search Op To Track Down Attackers

Two and two porters were killed after terrorists attacked an army vehicle in Botapathri area last evening.



An official said that following the attack, security forces deployed drones and helicopters, intensifying the search operation to track down the terrorists, reported news agency KNO.

Additionally, naka checking has also been intensified in Tangmarg, the gateway to the popular tourist destination of Gulmarg.

Porters who were killed in the attack have been identified as Mushtaq Ahmed Chaudhary of Nowshera and Manzoor Ahmed Mir of Boniyar, while soldier have been identified as Jeevan Singh and Kaisar Ahmed Shah.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said that he spoke with top army officials and directed for swift and befitting reply to neutralise terrorists.

“Operation in progress. Sacrifice of our martyrs will not go in vain. Condolences to their families. Praying for speedy recovery of injured,” he posted on X.

