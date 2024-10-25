Gulmarg Attack: Drones, Helicopters Deployed As Forces Intensify Search Op To Track Down Attackers
Date
10/25/2024 5:07:35 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Security forces on Friday intensified search operation to track down terrorists involved in an attack on army personnel in Botapathri area of Baramulla district late last evening, officials said.
Two soldiers and two porters were killed after terrorists attacked an army vehicle in Botapathri area last evening.
ADVERTISEMENT
An official said that following the attack, security forces deployed drones and helicopters, intensifying the search operation to track down the terrorists, reported news agency KNO.
ADVERTISEMENT
Additionally, naka checking has also been intensified in Tangmarg, the gateway to the popular tourist destination of Gulmarg.
Porters who were killed in the attack have been identified as Mushtaq Ahmed Chaudhary of Nowshera and Manzoor Ahmed Mir of Boniyar, while soldier have been identified as Jeevan Singh and Kaisar Ahmed Shah.
Read Also
Gulmarg Attack: Gondola Ropeway Shut As Precautionary Measure
Farooq Abdullah Urges Pakistan To Stop Violence, Find Way To Form Friendship With India
Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said that he spoke with top army officials and directed for swift and befitting reply to neutralise terrorists.
“Operation in progress. Sacrifice of our martyrs will not go in vain. Condolences to their families. Praying for speedy recovery of injured,” he posted on X.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN25102024000215011059ID1108817865
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.