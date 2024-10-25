AIPL Emerges As A Formidable Player In Gurugram's Office Leasing Space

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Gurugram, Haryana, India



AIPL , leading developer with over 60 projects in North India, is proud to announce its growing dominance in the office leasing in Gurugram. With its state-of-the-art projects, comprising Grade A buildings, AIPL has solidified its position as a top choice for businesses seeking premium office spaces. The company boasts total office leasing operational area of 14 lakhs sq ft (approx. 1.4mn) as on date.





AIPL group has already proved it's mettle in the commercial project space. One of the standout properties under the company's portfolio is the AIPL Business Club, which has set the benchmark for the micro market of Golf Course extn road. The project has recently seen significant expansion by prominent corporates and is fully leased out. This surge in demand highlights the superior quality and strategic advantage of AIPL's offerings, further reinforcing investor confidence in the brand. Prominent companies- Lummus and Deloitte have expanded 50-70% of their footprint into the building which emboldens company's commitment in delivering state-of-the-art-projects.





Another marqee project- AIPL Masterpiece, has prominent corporates like Perfetti and Samman Capital who have secured substantial office spaces within the property. This marks a major milestone in the leasing activity at AIPL Masterpiece, underscoring the property's appeal to leading businesses.







Situated ideally on Golf Course Extn Road, Sector 65,

AIPL Signature

comprises premium office spaces designed to cater to modern business requirements. The commercial space is spread over approx. 5Lakh sqft. (498532 sqf.) with thoughtfully crafted flexible floor plate areas, ranging from 12,000 to 28,000 sq. ft, between 5th to 22nd floors. This Griha 4 certifiied project reinstates AIPL's commitment towards sustainability and the project has multifaceted features including a meticulously landscaped terrace exclusively for office tenants. The expansive 5 level basement parking packs in a huge advantage and the strategic location- easy connectivity from Golf Course Road to all key touchpoints in the city makes it the most coveted choice. Guests and office occupants would be thoroughly spoilt for choice as the project boasts of approx. 2.75 lakhs sqft of retail which includes multiple f&b options, comprising premium lifestyle brands like Café De Flora, Blue Tokai, Studio XO, Ant by Indus Flavor and fitness centres like Muscle and music club alongwith a multiplex- PVR Inox.





Buoyed by the demand for premium office spaces in Gurugram, the company plans to complete/ launch two more prestigious projects- AIPL Autograph by Q3 2025, and AIPL Statement Q4 2025







Investor Confidence on the Rise

The continued growth and success of the AIPL Business Club serves as a testament to AIPL's commitment to excellence and innovation in the real estate sector. The expansion of notable corporates within AIPL's properties is a strong indicator of the company's robust performance and future potential. The company's commitment to quality, customer satisfaction, and sustainable development has earned it a reputation as a trusted and reliable partner for businesses and investors alike.





The Indian office market is experiencing a notable shift, with domestic companies projected to lease 60-65 million square feet of office space between 2024 and 2025, according to CBRE report. Domestic firms have seen a substantial 60% increase in office space absorption over

the last two years compared to the pre-pandemic years of 2018-2019.