Top Events On Oct 25: SC To Hear NEET PG Case, Afcons Infra IPO, Q2 Results, Key Karnataka Cabinet Meet, And More

Top events on October 25: From the Supreme Court's schedule to hear a batch of petitions regarding the transparency of the NEET PG examination to Shapoorji Pallonji conglomerate's Afcon Infra release and Q2 results, a host of events are lined up for today.



The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the petitions of students regarding NEET PG, highlighting concerns about the transparency of results and the normalisation process followed by the National Board of Examinations for Medical Sciences (NBEMS). The petition was submitted on September 7 and was earlier heard on September 13 by a three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice

DY Chandrachud, Justice Manoj Misra and Justice JB Pardiwala.

Afcons Infrastructure Limited (AIL) has raised ₹1,621 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO subscription opening for bidding. The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of the Shapoorji Pallonji conglomerate arm is all set to hit the D-Street for its three-day subscription today, October 25. It will remain open for investors till Tuesday, October 29.

Q2 results to be released today

While many major companies across sectors and all of the IT services giants have already released their Q2 results, many others have yet to announce their Q2 numbers. ITC, Adani Wilmar had already declared their earnings yesterday.

Godrej Consumer Products, Colgate Palmolive (India) JSW Energy, Adani Total Gas, Patanjali Foods, Petronet LNG, United Breweries, ACC, Radico Khaitan, PNB Housing Finance, Bikaji Foods International, Castrol India, Cyient, LT Foods, and GMR Airports Infrastructure will announce earnings today.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has convened a cabinet meeting on caste census today, October 25. The All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha leaders had earlier pointed out that the caste census report had several 'mistakes' which need to be rectified.

The registration for the PM Internship Scheme began last Saturday, October 12, and will end today. Interns selected through the scheme will receive a monthly stipend of ₹5000 for up to 12 months. Over 193 companies including Maruti, Reliance Group, Deloitte, Hewlett Packard, Mahindra have posted 90,800 opportunities on the internship portal so far.