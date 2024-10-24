CASE Presents Its Solutions For Bolivian Agriculture At The Agro Vidas Fair

(MENAFN- 3BL) CNH brand, CASE showed off its innovative equipment for the agricultural and sector in the 20th edition of the Agro Vidas fair.

This fair is an acclaimed agricultural event organized by Fundacruz, the Agricultural Development Foundation, in the city of Santa Cruz, Bolivia's economic engine in the agribusiness, commerce, manufacturing, construction and services sectors.

The greatest advances in technological research were showcased in the that brought together more than 300 companies and the most important players in the agro-industrial chain to learn about the latest innovations in the sector, in the region.

At the outstanding stand of SACI (Sociedad Anónima Comercial Industrial), the official distributors in Bolivia, CASE, showed off the CX220C excavator, 721E loader and 575SV backhoe loader. These were the focus of the stand, recognized for their advanced technology, productivity and low operating cost.

"The 20 years of experience of Agro Vidas make this event the most important in Bolivia, generating high flows of farmers from all over the country, in addition to being the most anticipated meeting by the entire commercial sector to present the latest launches in machinery, agrochemicals and agricultural inputs in general. Each fair represents a new opportunity to attract new customers and strengthen the relationship with those who always trust us," commented Boris Steinbach, Construction Machinery Manager at SACI.

"As every year, we are very satisfied to have participated in this important fair. We were able to exhibit the most representative equipment for the sector and connect with the customers who always choose us, in addition to capturing new business opportunities," said Mario Rizzi, CASE's commercial manager for Latin America.