South Korea And United States Conduct Large-Scale Air Force Exercises

10/24/2024 7:12:48 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The Republic of Korea and the United States are conducting Freedom Flag Aviation exercises involving about 110 aircraft, including low-profile F-35 fighters. This was reported by the Yonhap news agency with reference to the Air Force of the Republic of Korea, Azernews reports.

Training began on October 21 and will continue until November 1. South Korea will use F-35A, F-15K fighters, the American side - F-35B and F-16, as well as MQ-9 unmanned aerial vehicles. During the first week, the military of the United States and the Republic of Korea will focus on drawing up mission plans, in the second week, air fire support and defensive maneuvers of aviation will be practiced.

"For the first time, a joint flight" of fighter jets and drones will take place, Yonhap reports. An Australian KC-30A tanker transport aircraft will join the exercise. It is planned that as part of the training, he will refuel a South Korean fighter in the air.

The agency points out that the Freedom Flag exercises are taking place for the first time, as they "replace under one name" the regular exercises Korea Flying Training, which took place in the first half of the year, and Vigilant Defense, which were held in the second.

AzerNews

