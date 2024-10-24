South Korea And United States Conduct Large-Scale Air Force Exercises
The Republic of Korea and the United States are conducting
Freedom Flag Aviation exercises involving about 110 aircraft,
including low-profile F-35 fighters. This was reported by the
Yonhap news agency with reference to the Air Force of the Republic
of Korea, Azernews reports.
Training began on October 21 and will continue until November 1.
South Korea will use F-35A, F-15K fighters, the American side -
F-35B and F-16, as well as MQ-9 unmanned aerial vehicles. During
the first week, the military of the United States and the Republic
of Korea will focus on drawing up mission plans, in the second
week, air fire support and defensive maneuvers of aviation will be
practiced.
"For the first time, a joint flight" of fighter jets and drones
will take place, Yonhap reports. An Australian KC-30A tanker
transport aircraft will join the exercise. It is planned that as
part of the training, he will refuel a South Korean fighter in the
air.
The agency points out that the Freedom Flag exercises are taking
place for the first time, as they "replace under one name" the
regular exercises Korea Flying Training, which took place in the
first half of the year, and Vigilant Defense, which were held in
the second.
