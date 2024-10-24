Saudi Foreign Minister Warns Of Consequences Of Continued Israeli Aggression On Gaza On Regional, International Security

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Kazan (Russia): Saudi Foreign Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah warned Thursday of the serious threat to regional and international security as a result of the continued Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, stressing the major risks of the continuation of the conflict and the aggravation of the situation in the Middle East.

The minister called, in his country's speech before the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, for the need for an immediate ceasefire, the provision of humanitarian aid without hindrance, the release of hostages, and a serious commitment to achieving lasting peace, expressing Saudi Arabia's concern about the escalation of global tensions.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah also referred to his country's efforts to bring peace to the region, including the launch last month of the International Coalition Initiative to implement the two-state solution in cooperation with its international partners, indicating that granting the Palestinians the right to self-determination is the only way to achieve sustainable peace.

He appreciated the solidarity of the BRICS countries with the Palestinian cause, and their support for a solution based on the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

He stressed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's continued strengthening of its partnerships with the group's countries, and expanding the horizons of cooperation in all fields, in an effort to achieve development and prosperity at the international level.

The BRICS group held its summit in Russia yesterday and today, in the presence of its members, and guests including Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations.