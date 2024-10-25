Nvidia Partners With Indian Giants To Foster AI Growth And Semiconductor Development

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Oct 25 (KNN) Nvidia, the powerhouse chipmaker fast closing in on Apple to become the world's most valuable company, is ramping up its presence in India, the world's most populous country, as it seeks to ride the wave of AI-driven growth.

Nvidia CEO and founder Jensen Huang, currently visiting India, is spearheading key collaborations with major Indian corporations like Reliance and Infosys, underscoring the critical role India will play in the company's global strategy.

At the Nvidia AI Summit 2024 held at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai, Huang made ambitious announcements, emphasising the company's commitment to making India a central hub for the next industrial revolution.

Huang revealed that Nvidia's India operations will experience a 20-fold increase in computing power in the coming year, pointing to the country's growing prominence in the global AI landscape.

"We want India to be at the heart of this new industrial revolution," Huang stated during the summit, signalling the company's long-term intent to align with India's ambitions of becoming a global semiconductor and AI powerhouse.

Nvidia's latest moves follow a growing trend of major tech companies betting on India's semiconductor design capabilities and burgeoning digital market, given its population size and skilled workforce.

The Economic Times reported earlier this week that Nvidia is in talks with the Indian government to co-develop a new semiconductor chip-an indication of the company's deeper interest in tapping into India's nascent but rapidly expanding semiconductor ecosystem.

India recently caught global attention with companies like Micron investing in semiconductor assembly and packaging units in the country. Nvidia's potential partnership for chip development could further solidify India's position in the global tech supply chain.

Huang's collaborations with Reliance and Infosys hint at Nvidia's desire to tap not just the domestic AI market, but also leverage India's expertise in software and semiconductor design.

The chipmaker's strategy aims to address India's growing demand for AI computing solutions across industries such as telecommunications, healthcare, and manufacturing.

As Nvidia looks to outpace Apple in market valuation, its investments in India reflect a larger trend: the pursuit of new markets and advanced manufacturing capabilities amid growing geopolitical shifts in the global tech landscape.

India, with its population size, talent pool, and evolving tech ecosystem, seems poised to play a pivotal role in Nvidia's future.

With Huang's visit and Nvidia's increasing focus on the region, India stands ready to emerge as a vital AI and semiconductor hub-offering, in Huang's words,“fab” opportunities for growth.

(KNN Bureau)