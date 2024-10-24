Merz Therapeutics And World Stroke Organization Launch 'Access To Health' Initiative To Improve Stroke Care In Africa -...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Today, at the annual World Stroke in Abu Dhabi, the President of the World Stroke Organization (WSO), Dr. Sheila Martins, officially announced a partnership with Merz Therapeutics to launch the 'Access to Health' initiative. This project, focusing on addressing healthcare disparities in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), will begin with two pilot projects in Nigeria and Tanzania.

During the event, project leaders from around the world gathered to discuss next steps and the strategic direction of this innovative partnership.“We are incredibly proud to be part of a mission that can make a tangible difference in the lives of stroke survivors in underserved communities,” said Stefan König, CEO of Merz Therapeutics.“Our collaboration with the World Stroke Organization will enable us to expand access to much-needed stroke care in regions where healthcare infrastructure is yet limited.”

The initiative aims to tackle the critical issues facing stroke care in these regions, where the incidence of stroke is high, particularly among younger populations. Stroke cases in Sub-Saharan Africa are projected to rise dramatically, with an annual incidence rate of 316 cases per 100,000 people and a 3-year fatality rate exceeding 80%. Limited public awareness, inadequate rehabilitation facilities, and a shortage of healthcare professionals further exacerbate the crisis1.

Pilot Programs in Nigeria and Tanzania

In Nigeria, the initiative will focus on building capacity in stroke care by enhancing the education and training of neurologists and healthcare professionals. This will include the development of comprehensive educational modules designed to improve post-stroke rehabilitation programs. The goal is to expand the workforce's ability to provide state-of-the-art stroke management and rehabilitation.

In Tanzania, the initiative will concentrate on improving patient access to stroke care services in low-resource settings. Building on the existing efforts led by the WSO, Merz Therapeutics will offer strategic support to further develop stroke care infrastructure, specifically through the support of stroke units in hospitals. Merz Therapeutics aims to improve patient outcomes by consulting local healthcare providers to enable comprehensive and multidisciplinary care for underserved communities.

Creating Sustainable Healthcare Solutions

Launched in 2023, the Access to Health initiative is part of Merz Therapeutics' broader strategy to reduce healthcare disparities in LMICs through healthcare professional training, patient education, strategic partnerships, and employee volunteering. By collaborating with the WSO, Merz Therapeutics aims to establish scalable healthcare models that can be replicated globally, ensuring that everyone, regardless of geographic or economic barriers, has access to high-quality medical care.

“Our long-term goal is to create sustainable, scalable healthcare improvements that can transform stroke care in these regions and beyond,” said Stefan Albrecht, Chief Scientific and Medical Officer of Merz Therapeutics.“This initiative embodies our commitment to making healthcare more equitable and accessible for all.”

About Merz Therapeutics

Merz Therapeutics is dedicated to improving the lives of patients around the world. With its relentless research, development and culture of innovation, Merz Therapeutics strives to serve unmet patient needs and realize better outcomes. Merz Therapeutics seeks to address the unique needs of people who suffer from movement disorders, neurological conditions, liver disease and other health conditions that severely impact patients' quality of life.

Merz Therapeutics is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany and is represented in more than 90 countries, with a North America affiliate based in Raleigh, North Carolina. Merz Therapeutics GmbH is part of the Merz Group, a privately held, family-owned company that has dedicated 115 years to developing innovations that serve unmet patient and customer needs.

Please visit

About the World Stroke Organization

The World Stroke Organization (WSO) is the world's leading organization in the fight against stroke, dedicated to reducing the global burden of stroke through research, education, and advocacy. The WSO works with national organizations and thousands of individual members to improve stroke care and prevent stroke worldwide.

1Akinyemi, R. O., Ovbiagele, B., Adeniji, O. A., Sarfo, F. S., Abd-Allah, F., Adoukonou, T., Ogah, O. S., Naidoo, P., Damasceno, A., Walker, R. W., Ogunniyi, A., Kalaria, R. N., & Owolabi, M. O. (2021). Stroke in Africa: profile, progress, prospects and priorities. Nature reviews. Neurology, 17(10), 634–656.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink