Language City Cafe Celebrates Lebanese Culture While Raising Funds

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Language City Cafe hosted on Friday a fundraising event for Lebanon titled“Li Beirut,” which translates to“For Beirut” in English. This initiative aimed to raise awareness and support Lebanon amid the ongoing war, featuring local artists, photographers, and vendor booths for the public.

Assim Khateib, owner of Language City Cafe, told The Jordan Times about the inspiration behind hosting such an event,“Jordan and Lebanon share a close bond, and everything that happens in Lebanon affects us deeply here in Amman. This event reflects our sense of duty to support our families in Lebanon.”

The photography exhibition offered a glimpse of Lebanon prior to the onset of the current war. The photographs highlighted the country's prominent figures, landscapes, streets, and coastal views. Other artists displayed their paintings, each exploring various themes. Paintings, photographs, and postcards were available for purchase, with proceeds going directly to support Lebanon.

Angeli Payumo, the second secretary and consul for the embassy of the Republic of the Philippines told The Jordan Times that this event is a commendable initiative in encouraging the community to come together and support Lebanon in this time of difficulty.

Among the featured artists was Akram Dahbour, who emphasised the importance of coming together, especially in times of need. He noted that events like this allow artists to showcase their work and express their identities, fostering a deeper connection within the community.