NATO responds to Turkey’s wish to join BRICS

Secretary-General Mark Rutte has addressed the potential implications of Turkey's desire to join the BRICS economic group, asserting that the nation has every right to pursue this path without jeopardizing its status as a NATO member. Rutte made these comments during a press conference in Estonia on Tuesday, responding to inquiries from the Estonian Public Broadcaster regarding concerns over Turkey's engagement with what some perceive as a "Russia-dominated organization."



Highlighting Turkey’s significance within NATO, Rutte emphasized that the country is a key ally, boasting one of the most capable military forces in the alliance. He noted that Turkey plays a "vital role" in its geographic area of responsibility and remains an essential contributor to NATO's collective defense posture.



While acknowledging that discussions and debates naturally occur within an alliance comprised of democracies like NATO, Rutte maintained that Turkey possesses the "sovereign right" to pursue BRICS membership and collaborate with its member states. He suggested that this interest may spark occasional debates within NATO but reassured that it does not diminish Turkey’s standing within the alliance.



“NATO is very popular in Turkey, and Turkey is very popular in NATO,” Rutte stated confidently, expressing optimism that this mutual respect would continue.



As part of its engagement with BRICS, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is participating in the 16th BRICS Summit taking place in Kazan, Russia. During this summit, he is expected to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss various topics, including bilateral relations, the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, and broader issues in the Middle East.



In a significant move, Turkey formally submitted its application to join BRICS last month, marking it as the first NATO member state to seek full membership in the group. This decision reflects Ankara's strategic interests in diversifying its international partnerships and enhancing its economic cooperation with non-Western powers.



The interplay between Turkey’s aspirations within BRICS and its commitments to NATO underscores the complexity of international alliances in a rapidly changing geopolitical landscape, where nations are increasingly exploring multifaceted relationships.

