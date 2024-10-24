Ministry Of Culture Announces 1St Edition Of Fareej Festival For Art And Design

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Culture (MOC) announced the holding of the first edition of the Fareej festival for art and design at Darb Al Saai in Umm Salal from October 31 to November 6 with the participation of 19 different entities.

The Fareej (meaning neighborhood) festival is set to include sections with different themes such as arthouse, art and inspiration, theater, Mal Lawal (of the past), and Al Hosh (backyard).

Four art exhibitions as well as theater performances, art workshops for different ages, cultural seminars, and art studios will be held on the sidelines of the festival.

Director of the Visual Arts Center Huda Al Yafei stated that the festival is a platform that celebrates art and creativity as it brings together more than 100 local and international artists and designers who have diverse styles which contribute to enriching the artistic and cultural scene in Qatar.

The festival also allows the discovery of artworks that reflect the voices of local and international artists, Al Yafei added.

She explained that the event additionally aims to increase artistic awareness and establish Doha as a major destination for contemporary art, as well as open horizons for cultural dialogue between Qatari, local and international artists thus creating an interactive space to highlight different aspects of art and its role in shaping societies.

The Fareej festival for art and design aims to become a global platform that celebrates artistic creativity and cultural exchange as well as encourages dialogue between artists and the public.