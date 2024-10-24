"Harnessing the power of tomorrow": Klüber Lubrication at Windergy India 2024

(MENAFN- PR HUB) The global expert in specialty lubricants, Klüber Lubrication, showcases its state-of-the-art solutions at Windergy India 2024. There is a particular emphasis on Klüber Lubrication's advanced products designed to protect and optimize the performance of wind turbines. This not only reduces unwanted downtime and improves efficiency but also contributes to a sustainable and reliable energy future through their complete range of innovative lubricants



Klüber Lubrication: Leading the way in sustainability and renewable solutions



Reflecting on the company's journey from 2021 to 2024, Klüber Lubrication is proud to share that it has won the Ecovadis Gold Medal once again in 2024, marking the third consecutive year of this achievement and placing the company among the top 5% of companies worldwide. This recognition underscores Klüber Lubrication’s commitment to environmental stewardship and ethical practices.

Since 2021, the company has set ambitious goals to reduce its carbon footprint, achieving a reduction of over 78% in Scope 1 and 2 CO2 emissions by 2024 compared to 2019. The Energy Efficiency Programme has resulted in savings of over 445,000 MWh, and the company continues to innovate with sustainable products and tools for life cycle assessments. Klüber Lubrication remains focused on delivering innovative solutions that not only enhance operational efficiency but also contribute to a greener, more sustainable future.





Enhancing wind energy efficiency through specialized lubricants



Wind turbines operate under demanding conditions, with components exposed to high speeds, temperatures, and pressures, making the choice of lubrication critical. The right lubricant ensures not only optimal performance but also minimal downtime for wind turbine systems.



In particular wind turbines must remain free from oxidation residues to maintain seamless operation. At the elevated temperatures experienced during turbine operation, varnish can accumulate on rotors, bearings, shafts, and housings, as well as in separators, potentially leading to costly downtime and repairs. Klüber Lubrication’s synthetic lubricants, designed with carefully selected base oils and specialized additives, meet the stringent requirements of wind turbine compressors. These lubricants keep the entire system clear of oxidation residue and sludge, significantly enhancing the reliability and longevity of wind turbines.



Klüber Lubrication India: A beacon of sustainability in Mysore



Klüber Lubrication's manufacturing plant in Mysore exemplifies the company's dedication to sustainability and renewable energy. This state-of-the-art facility, spanning 17,000 square meters, integrates numerous green initiatives to reduce its environmental impact. Notably, the installation of solar panels on the factory’s roof enables the plant to source more than half of its energy from renewable sources, significantly reducing its carbon footprint and aligning with Klüber Lubrication's global sustainability goals.



Designed for energy efficiency, the Mysore plant incorporates advanced technologies that optimize production processes and minimize waste. A recent investment of INR 142 Crores (€15.6 million) to expand the facility underscores Klüber Lubrication's commitment to sustainability. This expansion includes a new production hall with cutting-edge infrastructure, enhancing the plant's capacity to produce high-quality, eco-friendly lubricants.



The Mysore plant’s focus on sustainability extends to its product offerings. The specialty lubricants produced here are designed to improve energy efficiency and reduce environmental impact across various applications, from automotive to food-grade products. By continuously innovating and adopting sustainable practices, the Mysore plant not only contributes to Klüber Lubrication's environmental goals but also supports the broader “Make in India” initiative.



Klübersynth BEM 48-1501: Emergency grease for roller bearing applications



Wind turbines encounter numerous operational challenges, one of the most significant being the risk of damaged rolling bearings. These bearings are crucial for the smooth functioning of the turbines, and any damage to them can lead to severe operational disruptions. Klübersynth BEM 48-1501 is specifically designed to address this issue. Incorporating this specialized product into the operating grease effectively delays or even prevents damage to the rolling bearings. This proactive measure ensures that the wind turbines can continue to operate efficiently until the next scheduled maintenance. As a result, it significantly minimizes unexpected downtime and the associated financial losses, providing a more reliable and cost-effective solution for wind turbine maintenance.





Klübersynth BZ 68-400: Special cleaning grease for rolling bearing applications



Klübersynth BZ 68-400 is a highly specialized cleaning grease formulated to address the specific issue of rolling bearing damage caused by hardened residues. This innovative product works by effectively breaking down and removing these residues, which can otherwise lead to significant wear and tear on the bearings. By doing so, Klübersynth BZ 68-400 not only extends the operational life of the bearings but also significantly reduces the frequency and duration of maintenance activities. This results in more consistent and reliable performance, minimizing unexpected downtimes that can disrupt operations.

Moreover, Klübersynth BZ 68-400 is designed to be compatible with a wide range of base oils, making it a versatile choice for various applications. This compatibility ensures that it can be seamlessly integrated into existing lubrication systems without the need for extensive modifications. Its adaptability makes it particularly well-suited for use in wind turbines, where the demands on bearing performance and maintenance are especially high. By providing a robust solution to the challenges posed by hardened residues, Klübersynth BZ 68-400 plays a crucial role in maintaining the efficiency and longevity of wind turbine components.





About Klüber Lubrication



Klüber Lubrication is one of the world's leading manufacturers of speciality lubricants, offering high-end tribological solutions to virtually all industries and markets worldwide. Most products are developed and made to specific customer requirements. During its more than 90 years of existence, Klüber Lubrication has provided high-quality lubricants, thorough consultation and extensive services, which has earned it an excellent reputation in the market. The company holds all common industrial certifications and operates a test bay hardly rivalled in the lubricants industry.

Klüber Lubrication, set up as a retail company for mineral oil products in Munich in 1929, is today part of Freudenberg Chemical Specialities SE & Co. KG, a Business Group of the Freudenberg Group, Weinheim. Klüber Lubrication has about 2.000 employees in more than 30 countries.



About Freudenberg Chemical Specialities



Freudenberg Chemical Specialities Munich was founded in 2004 as a new Business Group within the Freudenberg Group, Weinheim, Germany, a family-owned, diversified technology company with a history of more than 160 years. Freudenberg Chemical Specialities has a lean, market-oriented organisation with Management Board and Corporate Functions. Its objective is to promote innovation potentials in its field of activities and to expand world-wide market leadership in special lubricants and release agents. The Business Group includes five largely independent divisions which are active in more than 50 countries: Klüber Lubrication, Chem-Trend, SurTec, Capol and OKS.



About Freudenberg in India

Freudenberg has held business ties with companies in India for more than 90 years. The Group has 11 production sites around India, across several different industries, and employs around 3,000 people at 20 + locations.





