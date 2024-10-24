PET Foam Market Poised For Robust Growth, Projected To Reach USD 819.3 Million By 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The PET Foam size was valued at USD 411.0 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 819.3 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.14% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.This surge is driven by the increasing application of PET foam in industries such as automotive, wind energy, and construction, where lightweight and durable materials are essential for improved performance and energy efficiency.Market Drivers: Growing Adoption in Automotive and Wind Energy SectorsOne of the primary drivers of the PET foam market is the rising demand from the automotive and wind energy industries. PET foam's lightweight, high-strength properties make it an ideal material for use in vehicle parts to reduce overall weight, enhancing fuel efficiency. Similarly, the wind energy sector relies on PET foam as a core material in wind turbine blades to improve durability and reduce material costs. As sustainability efforts increase, manufacturers are transitioning to recyclable PET foam, further driving the market's growth.Get a Report Sample of PET Foam Market @Some of the Key Players Included are:. 3A Composites (Airex, Baltek). A One Packing Co. Limited (PET Foam Board, PET Foam Sheet). Armacell (ArmaFORM, ArmaPET). BASF SE (Basotect, Styrodur). Carbon-Core Corp. (CarbonCore, CarbonCore PET). Changzhou Tiansheng New Materials Co. Ltd. (Tiansheng PET Foam, Tiansheng Core). Corelite Inc. (CoreLite PET, CoreLite Foam). Covestro AG (Baytherm, Baybond). Diab Group (Divinycell, Divinycell H). Evonik Industries AG (Rohacell, Rigid Foam). HEXCEL Corporation (HexWeb, HexLight). Huntsman International Llc (CoreShell, Araldite). J.H. Ziegler Gmbh (Ziegler PET Foam, Ziegler Core). Nitto Denko Corporation (Nitto PET Foam, Nitto Core). Petro Polymer Shargh (Petrofoam, PetroPET). SABIC (Sabic PET Foam, Sabic Core). Saint-Gobain (SG Foam, Saint-Gobain PET). Sekisui Plastics Co. Ltd (Sekisui PET Foam, Sekisui Core). Solvay SA (Solvay PET Foam, Solvay Core). Toray Industries, Inc. (Toray PET Foam, TorayCore)Strong Growth Potential: Advances in Energy and Construction SectorsThe PET foam market is expected to experience strong growth in the coming years due to its expanding application in the energy and construction sectors. In energy, its use in wind turbine blades and energy storage systems is seeing significant adoption. Additionally, in the construction sector, PET foam is used for insulation and structural cores, driven by the global push for energy-efficient building materials. This growth trend is set to accelerate, as governments and industries move toward eco-friendly, cost-effective materials.Make Enquiry About PET Foam Market Report@Segment Analysis: Automotive Carbon Canister Market. By Raw Material: The virgin PET segment had a major share of the overall PET foam market in 2023 and accounted for an estimated share of about 65% of the market. This is due to the higher accessibility of virgin PET and its homogeneity of quality against that of recycled PET. The vast use of virgin PET foam in heavy industries such as car manufacturing and aerospace is due to the performance and safety regulations (rather rigid) based on predictability at the properties level of such materials. Automotive suppliers extensively utilize virgin PET unbreakable, low density, and easy processing for seat cushions and panels.. By Grade: For the year 2023, High-Density PET Foam led the PET foam market in terms of revenue share at an estimated 60% worldwide. Such dominance majorly comes through the mechanically robust characteristics of extreme strength, stiffness, and wear resistance that deliver a rugged performance in industries such as aerospace, automotive, and wind energy. High-density PET foam is mainly used in aerospace applications and interiors, where high structural strength has to be achieved at a low weight. Similarly, in wind energy high-density PET foam is used in the turbine blades: The high density ensures durability so it can stay operational for a long time and hence its does affect performance.Key Segments:By Raw Material. Virgin PET. Recycled PETBy Grade. Low-Density PET Foam. High-Density PET FoamBy Application. Wind Energy. Transportation. Marine. Packaging. Building. Construction. OthersRegional Analysis: Automotive Carbon Canister Market. Dominating Region – Europe led the PET foam with more than 35% of the market share in 2023. This is due to the immense focus on Green Energy and renewable opportunities paired with the region's advanced manufacturing industries. Europe is one of the top wind power consumer regions, which consumes enormous amounts of PET foam to make blades for turbines. Additionally, the presence of stringent environmental regulations and high concern among users towards the recyclability of products has led to significant penetration of PET foam across different industries including automotive and construction in this region. Similarly, innovation from European manufacturers in recycled PET foam adds to evidence that this region is going to be a bastion of the market.Buy the Latest Version of PET Foam Market Report 2024-2032 @Recent Developments in PET Foam Market:. February 2023: Diab Group launched a new high-performance PET foam with improved thermal stability for use in wind turbine blades and automotive parts.. April 2023: Gurit Holding AG expanded its PET foam production facilities in China to meet growing demand from the wind energy and construction sectors.. June 2023: 3A Composites Core Materials introduced a new range of sustainable PET foams for marine and automotive applications, made from recycled materials.. August 2023: Armacell launched its next-generation PET foam core designed specifically for energy-efficient building insulation applications.. October 2023: BASF SE announced the development of a lightweight PET foam for energy storage systems, improving battery life in electric vehicles.. December 2023: Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. introduced an innovative high-density PET foam designed for structural core applications in the aerospace sector.Access Complete Report Description of PET Foam Market Report 2024-2032 @For more information or if you need any customization research mail us at ...About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. 