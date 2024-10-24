Reddrop Dx Partners With Unilab Health To Launch An Innovative Blood Collection Solution For At-Home Hormone Testing

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fort Collins, CO, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedDrop Dx, Inc., an Innosphere Fund company and the innovation leader in patient-centric clinical-grade blood collection solutions, is excited to announce a partnership with Unilab Health.

Unilab is a trusted laboratory partner specializing in reproductive health testing for over 35 years. While their current menu of at-home tests include AMH (ovarian reserve) and Total Testosterone, this partnership will allow them to expand their menu, adding many more at-home tests over the coming months.

With RedDrop One, Unilab Health's patient base can now conveniently collect samples at home or their preferred setting, eliminating the inconvenience and pain often associated with traditional blood draws. This partnership allows Unilab to streamline its services and focus on delivering reliable and fast results to patients.

RedDrop One is a cutting-edge, pain-free lancet collection system designed to collect over 550 microliters of whole blood from the upper arm. This user-friendly device ensures a fast, comfortable, and highly reliable sample collection process, making capillary blood collection more accessible than ever before.

Integrating RedDrop One into Unilab's test kits empowers the organization to enhance its service delivery by focusing on results rather than troubleshooting collection devices. The streamlined process reduces the need for support calls and enhances the overall patient experience, allowing Unilab Health to serve more people.

“Today's surging demand for virtual patient care further highlights the shortcomings of the painful and inconvenient in-person blood draw procedure, which has been the standard of care for more than 60 years,” said Kris Buchanan, CEO and cofounder of RedDrop Dx.“We are proud to partner with Unilab Health to improve ovarian hormone and testosterone care to create a faster, easier, and more convenient experience for individuals across the country by leveraging our innovative and industry-leading capillary blood collection technology.”

“This partnership marks a significant milestone for Unilab. Our patients can now learn more about their reproductive health in the convenience of their home with our simple and pain-free test." said Julio Cortes, Unilab Health CEO.

This partnership marks RedDrop Dx's second public customer launch, following a recent collaboration with Lifespin. RedDrop Dx looks forward to expanding Unilab's patient reach and bringing accessible testing and valuable health information to more people nationwide.

For more information about RedDrop Dx and its innovative solutions, visit

For more information about Unilab Health and the laboratory offerings, visit

CONTACT: Betty Cozzolino Innosphere Ventures 9702954481 ...