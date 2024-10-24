Echostor Elevates Daniel Clydesdale-Cotter To Chief Information Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Clydesdale-Cotter's underscores EchoStor's commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions in a period of remarkable growth

HOPKINTON, Mass., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EchoStor Technologies, a leading solutions provider, today announced the promotion of Daniel Clydesdale-Cotter to Chief Information Officer (CIO). This strategic move further solidifies EchoStor's executive leadership team and exemplifies the company's dedication to driving innovation and delivering unparalleled customer value.

Clydesdale-Cotter has been instrumental in Echostor's rapid growth over the last four years. The emerging channel partner has expanded its footprint well beyond its New England roots and its growth trajectory mirrors the company's expanding service offerings, including thriving Networking, Security, Modern Workplace (Microsoft), and Artificial Intelligence (AI) businesses.

"Daniel has played a critical role on EchoStor's executive leadership team, as the engine driving our Technical Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy. As a former customer in the financial services sector, Daniel provides a rare combination of hands-on technical experience and thought leadership. In parallel to his GTM and customer consulting efforts, Daniel will continue to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and automation to improve our internal enterprise applications and operations," Mike Johnson, CEO, EchoStor, said.

An emerging leader in the technology sector, Clydesdale-Cotter's impact on EchoStor has been transformative. He joined Echostor five years ago and, in his most recent role as VP of Innovation, led the creation and growth of EchoStor's AI GTM Strategy, positioning the company at the forefront of emerging technologies. His leadership in EchoStor's internal digital transformation efforts has enabled substantial company growth and operational efficiency.



"With the emergence of AI technologies, businesses now have the last piece of the puzzle to fully transform their businesses," Clydesdale-Cotter said. "I am excited for the challenge ahead, leading our decisions around emerging technologies and continuing to assist our customers on making technology choices that provide real business value."

EchoStor's rise in the IT consulting space is further evidenced by its recent industry recognitions. In 2024 alone, the company has been featured on CRN's Solution Provider 500, CRN's Tech Elite 250, and Channel Insider's Hybrid Solution Provider 250. For more information about EchoStor and its comprehensive IT solutions, please visit .

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Hopkinton, MA, EchoStor Technologies is a leading information technology provider with focus areas in Next Gen Data Center, Security, Digital Workflows, and Modern Workplace. EchoStor Technologies partners with industry-leading manufacturers to offer a full suite of advanced technology solutions focused on the entire lifecycle of customer data and infrastructure. Its expertise includes Software Defined Infrastructure, Data Center Networking, Data Protection, Hybrid Cloud, Cloud Security, Network Segmentation, Secure Web Access, Identity Management, Service Management, Automation & Integration, Governance Risk & Compliance, Asset & IT Ops Management, AI & BI, End-User Productivity, Business Process Automation, Analytics & Insights.

