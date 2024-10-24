(MENAFN) At the 16th BRICS Summit held in Kazan, Russia, the member countries united to strongly oppose and denounce what they deem unlawful and motivated sanctions imposed by Western nations. The collective stance was articulated in a comprehensive joint declaration titled "Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security," which was released following extensive discussions among BRICS leaders.



The 33-page Kazan Declaration expresses profound concern over the detrimental impact of unilateral coercive measures, including illegal sanctions, on the global economy, international trade, and the pursuit of sustainable development goals. The document states that such sanctions are not only inconsistent with World Trade Organization (WTO) regulations but also undermine the principles outlined in the United Nations Charter, thereby threatening the integrity of the multilateral trading system.



The declaration highlights that these sanctions have adverse effects on economic growth, energy security, healthcare, and food security, exacerbating issues such as poverty and environmental challenges. It emphasizes that unilateral coercive measures, particularly in the form of economic sanctions, contravene international law and have severe implications for human rights, particularly the right to development for populations in targeted states. These sanctions disproportionately affect the poor and vulnerable groups within these societies.



Consequently, the BRICS declaration calls for the elimination of these measures, reinforcing the group's commitment to multilateralism and cooperative development.



Despite facing unprecedented sanctions from the West, particularly against Russia, the BRICS nations have continued to deepen their economic ties and enhance collaboration. The U.S. and its allies have implemented a record number of sanctions against Russia, freezing around $300 billion in state assets and targeting individuals and entities across various sectors, including energy, metals, mining, and finance.



In this context, the BRICS declaration serves as a rallying cry for its member states, advocating for a more equitable global economic landscape that respects the sovereignty and development rights of all nations.

