Baltimore Unveils Interactive Augmented Reality Mural At 14Th Annual Reservoir Hill Harvest Festival

Baltimore's New Interactive Augmented Mural by Mural Masters and BrandXR

Shawn James Founder of Mural Masters Inc. Painting the Interactive Mural

Baltimore's only interactive Augmented Reality mural debuts at Reservoir Hill Harvest Festival, transforming a blighted space into a vibrant community hub.

- Kate JenningsBALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Reservoir Hill Improvement Council, Inc. (RHIC), in collaboration with Reservoir Hill residents and generous local philanthropic support, proudly announces the unveiling of Baltimore's only Augmented Reality (AR) Mural at the 14th Annual Reservoir Hill Harvest Festival. This groundbreaking project, funded and coordinated by RHIC, invites local media and residents to experience a unique fusion of art and technology that celebrates community spirit and innovation.The AR mural is a transformative addition to Reservoir Hill, turning a once-blighted space into a vibrant community hub. Renowned muralist Shawn James, founder of Mural Masters, Inc., brought this vision to life with his exceptional artistry, extensive experience in public art projects, and help from his talented associate Brian O'Rourke. "This mural symbolizes the power of community collaboration," said James. "It's an honor to work with RHIC and the residents of Reservoir Hill to create something that not only beautifies the neighborhood but also brings people together through an interactive experience."The augmented reality experience was developed in partnership with BrandXR, a no-code AR platform and award-winning XR studio known for its innovative AR Murals and AR Billboards . Scan the QR code signage with your smartphone, then point your camera at the mural. Using computer vision, it will automatically bring the mural to life with 3D models, animations, and video game-like interactions. "Our collaboration with RHIC and Mural Masters showcases how augmented reality can amplify public art projects and inspire future technology leaders," said Mahmoud“Moody” Mattan, Founder and CEO of BrandXR.RHIC's Role and Community ImpactThis landmark project is the culmination of a multi-year effort spearheaded by RHIC to revitalize community spaces in Reservoir Hill. Funded entirely through RHIC's initiatives, with the unwavering support of local residents and philanthropic contributions, the interactive mural stands as a testament to what can be achieved when a community unites behind a common goal."We are thrilled to present this interactive mural as a centerpiece of the 14th Annual Harvest Festival," said Kate Jennings, Executive Director of RHIC. "This project reflects our commitment to fostering community engagement and enhancing the quality of life in Reservoir Hill through public art and placemaking. It's a shining example of how resident collaboration and local support can transform our neighborhood."Event Details:Date: Sunday, October 27, 2024Time: 11 am to 3 pmLocation: 900 Block Whitelock Street, Reservoir Hill, Baltimore, MDAdmission: Free and open to the publicThe Reservoir Hill Harvest Festival celebrates community resilience and cooperation. This year's festival will feature family-friendly activities, local vendors, live performances, and resource booths from community partners. The highlight is the unveiling and dedication of the AR mural and the newly transformed community space.Join Us in Celebrating Community and InnovationResidents, media, art enthusiasts, and techies are invited to attend and participate in this historic event. Bring your smartphones to fully engage with the augmented reality experience and be part of Baltimore's artistic evolution! Join us in celebrating this milestone in Baltimore's art scene and experience the future of interactive public art!About BrandXR:BrandXR is a no-code Augmented Reality platform and award-winning XR studio specializing in AR murals and billboards. They help brands use augmented reality to create immersive, interactive, impactful sales and marketing experiences.About Mural Masters, Inc.:Mural Masters, Inc., based in Baltimore, MD, specializes in transforming interior and exterior walls into modern masterpieces. Founded by Shawn James, the company works worldwide to create stunning murals that engage communities and enliven spaces.About Reservoir Hill Improvement Council (RHIC):Celebrating over 40 years of community service, RHIC's mission is to UNITE, EMPOWER, and MOBILIZE residents and organizations to define and take action on issues common to residents of Reservoir Hill and its neighbors. RHIC is a resident-led nonprofit community development corporation, a federally certified Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Housing Counseling agency, and a proud member of Maryland Nonprofits, the National Council on Nonprofits, and the Community Development Network.

