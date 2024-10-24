ISL 2024-25: Southern Derby On Cards As Kerala Blasters Welcome Leaders Bengaluru FC

(MENAFN- IANS) Kochi, Oct 24 (IANS) The Southern Derby in the Indian Super League (ISL) takes centre stage as table-toppers Bengaluru FC prepare to visit arch-rivals Kerala Blasters FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru in Kochi on Friday. Bengaluru FC are currently a happy side sitting comfortably at the pole position. On the other hand, Kerala Blasters FC, who have lost points on the road, will be eager to hand the Blues their first defeat of the season.

Kerala Blasters FC have locked horns with Bengaluru FC on 15 occasions in the Indian Super League. While Kerala Blasters FC have won just four fixtures, Bengaluru FC have emerged victorious on nine occasions, with two games ending in a draw. A total of 40 goals have been scored in this fixture, with the Blues again dominating the results with 24 goals to their name compared to the Kerala Blasters FC's 16.

Kerala Blasters FC head coach Mikael Stahre explained that his team is following a set routine that they wish to replicate across every game. But at the same time, they make changes to their plans as per the strength of the opposition too.

“We want to play a fast game with a lot of confidence. We want to be very competitive and then for every match there are different game plans that we have. So about 80% of our strategy is the philosophy we follow and 20% is the adjustments we make for every game,” Stahre said.

Bengaluru FC head coach Gerard Zaragoza has laid the focus on the 25-year-old Naorem Roshan Singh, who has been exceptional for the team on both ends of the field this season. His four interceptions have been accompanied with nine tackles along with one goal, reflecting his utility in defence and attack.

“He (Naorem Roshan Singh) is improving in defence. It is too difficult to attack Roshan. In one-on-one situations, he is very good. Now, he is playing for the national team. He has a lot of confidence, and we are working with him to arrive more (often in the box) because he's helping us as a winger,” the coach said.