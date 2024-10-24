Paratus Sciences To Participate In The Longwood Healthcare Leaders Boston CEO Meeting

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK and SINGAPORE, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paratus Sciences Corporation, a biotechnology company accelerating the discovery of therapeutics by leveraging the extraordinary adaptive biology of bats, today announced that Theresa Heah, M.D., MBA, Chief Executive Officer of Paratus Sciences, will participate in a panel discussion at the Longwood Healthcare Leaders CEO meeting being held in Boston, Massachusetts from October 28-29, 2024.

Panel details are as follows:

Panel Title: Accelerating the Translation of Science into Medicine

Date & Time: Monday, October 28, 8:00am EDT

Location: Mandarin Oriental Hotel Boston

Paratus Panelist: Theresa Heah, CEO

Moderator: John Lepore, CEO, ProFound Therapeutics

Longwood Healthcare Leaders meetings bring together the top biotech and pharma CEOs, R&D heads, healthcare academics, and life science investors. The meetings are designed to facilitate off-the-record discussions that promote transparency and collaboration among participants. The ultimate goal of these discussions is to accelerate the translation of discoveries into effective medicines that can improve patient outcomes.

For more information or to register for the meeting, visit: .

About Paratus Sciences Corporation

Headquartered in New York, NY with a subsidiary in Singapore (Paratus Sciences Singapore), Paratus Sciences is accelerating the discovery of novel therapeutics by leveraging the extraordinary adaptive biology of bats. Our company's proprietary platform, which fully integrates cell biology, genomics, and informatics, empowers us with massive data inputs through which we are able to compare the evolved patterns of disease resistance and health management in bats with patterns of disease development and progression in humans. Through this comparative exploration and analysis, we aim to rapidly and systematically identify novel targets and develop innovative therapeutics across a spectrum of therapeutic areas. Paratus is also committed to supporting the bat research community through its division, the Bat Biology Foundation.

Paratus is backed by a top-tier investor syndicate, including Polaris Partners, ARCH Venture Partners, ClavystBio, EcoR1 Capital, Leaps by Bayer, and Alexandria Venture Investments.

Visit paratussciences.com or follow us on LinkedIn to learn more.

Media Contact:

...

Investor Contact:

Precision AQ, formerly Stern Investor Relations

Alex Lobo

...