Zelensky: Today Is United Nations Day Around The World, Not Somewhere In Kazan

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The goal for which the UN was created is defended not by the UN Security Council and not even by UN officials, but by collaborative formats such as the Crimea Platform.

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated this during a address to the participants of the 3rd Parliamentary Summit of the Crimea Platform, which is taking place today in Riga, as reported by Ukrinform.

"Today, the goal for which the UN was created is defended not by the UN Security Council and not even by UN officials, but by collaborative formats such as the Crimea or the Peace Summit," Zelensky said.

He added, "And I would really like to remind the international bureaucracy and political leaders that today is the UN Day all over the world, not somewhere in Kazan."

"And now, as some state leaders gathered at Putin's summit in Kazan, and as military personnel from North Korea can actually be moved closer to the front in Ukraine, alongside their summit, accompanied by words about allegedly“preventing tension,” we still know: it is not the criminal who will prevail, not the one who destroys and deports, but the one who unites peoples based on fundamental human values and the UN Charter," the President emphasized.

Addressing the participants of the parliamentary summit of the Crimea Platform, Zelensky also noted that the number of participants reflects that since 2014, Russia has failed in its main objective - Putin has not succeeded in making international crime a part of the norm for nations.

"It was with the annexation of Crimea that Russia's assault on the system of international law began. However, stealing other people's land, deporting those who resist, and shattering the lives of an entire nation – in other words, everything that Russia is doing – will never be accepted by the international community. For all states, it is equally valuable to preserve sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the right to determine their future. This is what the UN Charter is based on," Zelensky stressed.

He reminded that the UN Charter is about true peace, not about normalizing war.

Zelensky also briefly presented all five points of the Victory Plan to the participants of the Crimea Platform's parliamentary summit.

"When and if the Victory Plan is fully implemented, we will see Russia at the Peace Summit will see the Peace Formula realized. We will see the full restoration of the effectiveness of the UN Charter's purposes and principles," the President said.

As reported, delegations from about 50 countries and six international parliamentary assemblies are attending the 3rd Parliamentary Summit of the Crimea Platform, held today, October 24, in the Latvian capital.

The International Crimea Platform was created in 2021 as a format for coordination and consultations at the level of states and governments, parliaments, foreign ministers, and experts. It was established to raise awareness among world leaders and the public about the temporary occupation and annexation of Crimea by Russia, the negative impact of this act on human rights, security in the Black Sea region, global food security, and a rules-based international order.

The previous two parliamentary summits of the Crimea Platform were held in Zagreb (Croatia) and Prague (Czech Republic). They brought together parliamentarians from various countries and international parliamentary organizations.