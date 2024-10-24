Kuwait Loses Vs Indonesia In Under 17 Asia Cup Qualification

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 23 (KUNA) -- The national juniors team lost in an encounter against Indonesia 1-0 as part of the G-7 matches of Asia Cup finals, hosted by Kuwait. Kuwait hosts these games for under 17, including Indonesia, Australia and North Mariana Islands. The Asia finals will be played in Saudi Arabia next year. (end) sad

