ZTE Paves The Way For Empowering Broadband Collaboration At Broadband User Congress 2024

ZTE Corporation (0763 / 000063), a global leading provider of integrated

information and communication solutions, today has kicked off the Broadband User 2024 in Mexico City, Mexico.

ZTE hosted the Broadband User Congress with the theme of "Empowering Broadband Collaboration" from 22-23 October 2024. Distinguished thought leaders, partners, leading analysts from IFT, GlobalData, Omdia, ABI, S&P Global, IDATE and top-tier operators, among others, participated in the event to share their key insights. This 2-day event has attracted over 500 attendees from over 20 countries and featured more than 30 speakers discussing topics such as Development Trends of Telecom and Broadband, Broadband Ecosystem, WiFi Technology, Broadband Use Cases, and more.



"We are dedicated to unlocking the full potential of operators' networks, elevating user experiences, and building agile, future-ready infrastructure that drives both efficiency and growth,"

highlighted Xiao Ming, President of Overseas, ZTE . "In this fast-moving digital era, we stand at the forefront, ready to seize every opportunity for innovation and success."

During the event, ZTE and operators discussed strategies for driving value operations in a highly competitive market, with a focus on ARPU growth.

ZTE first proposed optimizing the user base by offering a range of solutions, including the Gigabit + Mesh solution, 2-Gigabit + Mesh + STB solution, and All-Optical Mesh + NAS + IPC solution. These solutions are designed to retain base customers, convert mid-tier customers, and elevate premium customers, resulting in comprehensive ARPU improvements.

The second focus was on expanding a high-quality user system. ZTE outlined strategies to attract, retain, and engage high-end users through quality marketing, exceptional user experiences, and seamless installations. Additionally, ZTE explored opportunities in the ToB markets to further expand its high-value user base.

ZTE then introduced a solution for accelerating lightweight network modernization. This includes optimizing network resource sharing to reduce costs, making passive ODN networks visible and manageable, and helping MSOs transition from HFC to FTTH. ZTE presented an advanced light transport network solution that enables significant cost reductions while supporting lightweight, flexible networks.

Furthermore, ZTE proposed a cost-effective IP and optical solution designed to minimize both Capex and Opex for customers.

In addressing operational costs, ZTE highlighted an automated management and control platform covering the entire lifecycle of network planning, construction, maintenance, and optimization. This platform empowers operators to streamline operations and improve overall efficiency.

With decades of collaboration with Latin American customers and a deep understanding of telecom needs, ZTE's broadband network strategy is focused on building next-generation all-optical networks that deliver enhanced service experiences for individuals, households, and businesses across the region.

ZTE continues to lead the global market, ranking No.1 in PON CPE and DSL CPE shipments. Its PON ONTs were rated "Leader" in GlobalData's latest FTTP ratings, with over 604 million CPE devices shipped worldwide. ZTE also leads the global IP STB market, with total shipments ranking first.

In addition, ZTE ranks No.2 in global PON OLT and 10G PON market share, and its TITAN platform has been recognized as a "Leader" for four consecutive years by GlobalData.

Furthermore, ZTE leads in 5G Optical Transport ratings and has held the top "Leader" rating for its optical-packet platform for eight consecutive years.

The exhibition also features ZTE's high-performance servers, which provide full-scenario computing infrastructure, underscoring ZTE's commitment to building a comprehensive and efficient digital foundation for various industries.

Additionally, ZTE's UniSite solution, along with its advanced products, is showcased, offering extreme site simplification and energy efficiency while supporting the evolution to 5G-A capabilities.

