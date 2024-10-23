AZAL Launches Online Ticket Refund Service

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's national air carrier, AZAL, has launched online ticket refund service to offer more convenient services and improve passenger experience. The new service is accessible via the airline's official website, , or through its mobile app.

This option gives control over their bookings, allowing them to request refunds without visiting a ticket office or contacting the call centre. Passengers can now easily return their tickets from anywhere in the world by navigating to the Manage booking section and selecting the Ticket's refund option. The process is handled automatically.

Under the terms of flight ticke , passengers can request either a full or partial refund, even for specific segments of their trip. For instance, if a portion of the journey has already been completed, the passenger can refund the unused part of the ticket. This is essentially for passengers whose plans change mid-trip. The service also supports group bookings, allowing refunds for individual passengers within a group. If a booking includes multiple passengers, you can select one person and process their refund separately.

More information about the online flight ticket refund service is available in the video at .

The AZAL mobile application can be downloaded from .

These innovations are part of AZAL's commitment to providing passengers with modern, comfortable services. Expanding digital solutions enhances the customer experience, making interactions with the airline easier and more efficient.