AZAL Launches Online Ticket Refund Service
Date
10/23/2024 3:11:42 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan's national air carrier, AZAL, has launched online
ticket refund service to offer more convenient services and improve
passenger experience. The new service is accessible via the
airline's official website, , or through its mobile app.
This option gives passengers control over their bookings,
allowing them to request refunds without visiting a ticket office
or contacting the call centre. Passengers can now easily return
their tickets from anywhere in the world by navigating to the
Manage booking section and selecting the Ticket's refund option.
The process is handled automatically.
Under the terms of
flight ticke , passengers can request either a full or partial
refund, even for specific segments of their trip. For instance, if
a portion of the journey has already been completed, the passenger
can refund the unused part of the ticket. This is essentially for
passengers whose plans change mid-trip. The service also supports
group bookings, allowing refunds for individual passengers within a
group. If a booking includes multiple passengers, you can select
one person and process their refund separately.
More information about the online flight ticket refund service
is available in the video at .
The AZAL mobile application can be downloaded from .
These innovations are part of AZAL's commitment to providing
passengers with modern, comfortable services. Expanding digital
solutions enhances the customer experience, making interactions
with the airline easier and more efficient.
