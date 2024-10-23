Radisson Hotel Group Expands Presence In India's Silicon Valley With Signing Of 157-Room Radisson Hotel Bengaluru Aerospace Park

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Radisson Hotel Group has announced the signing of its sixth hotel in Bengaluru - Radisson Hotel Bengaluru Aerospace Park. The 157-room hotel is set to be operational by Q2 2027 and to generate 250+ job opportunities across functions for talent.



With this upcoming hotel, Radisson Hotel Group intends to solidify its position in India's Silicon Valley where it operates five hotels. Conveniently located within 20 minutes from the Kempegowda International Airport, the hotel is surrounded by corporate hubs notable multinational companies leading to hospitality-led developments due to the influx of business travelers, delegates, and corporate professionals.



Aligning with Radisson Hotel Group's commitment to Yes I Can! service philosophy, the hotel is set to cater to the diverse needs of modern professionals as well as business travelers. Once operational, it will offer comfortable and spacious rooms to its guests. It will also have three versatile meeting rooms equipped with modern technologies, ballrooms, and event spaces. The property will also offer multiple dining options, including an All-Day Diner, specialty restaurant, bar, and coffee lounge to allow travelers to indulge in culinary delights. Moreover, the hotel will boast over 9,000 sq. ft of health club, to help guests prioritize their fitness and self-care.



"We are elated to announce the signing of our sixth hotel in Bengaluru. This is a testament to our vison of strengthening Radisson Hotel Group's presence in India's key metros. Radisson remains the fastest-growing upscale brand for us globally and in India as it caters well to the needs of the country's diverse market. Bengaluru is a hub for innovation and commerce with thriving MICE and corporate opportunities, which is a key focus area for us." said Nikhil Sharma, Managing Director and Area Senior Vice President, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group.



"We are thrilled to expand our footprint in South India with the signing of Radisson Hotel Bengaluru Aerospace Park. Bengaluru is not just a key economic hub but a center of innovation and business that drives growth in the region. This development aligns with our strategic focus on South India, where we are committed to capitalizing on the growing demand for quality hospitality. With our recent signings and openings in cities such as Vellore, Chennai, Calicut, and Ooty, we are ready to support and enhance the region's dynamic growth." said Davashish Srivastava, Senior Director Development South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group.



"We are delighted to partner with Radisson Hotel Group and this association marks a momentous journey for us in this evolving sector. Together, we align to cater to the needs of modern travelers. Moreover, we intend to exceed guest expectations and redefine what it means to deliver an unparalleled hospitality experience in the city, for both corporate guests and leisure travelers." said Jijikumar Neeliyath, MD, Visma Assets Pvt Ltd.



Radisson Hotel Group continues to command a leading presence in the Indian market and is one of the country's largest international hotel operators with over 194 hotels in operation and development. It continues to be the largest hotel operator in a tier-1 market like Delhi NCR, while over 50% of its portfolio is in tier-2 and 3 markets. With hotels in over 114 destinations across India, Radisson Hotel Group has properties located within a 4-hour drive of each other. The Group has successfully introduced various brands to the growing Indian market, including Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Park Inn by Radisson, Park Plaza, Park Inn & Suites by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and Radisson Individuals and its extension Radisson Individuals Retreats.

