Awqaf Minister Condemns Israeli Violations In Al-Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 23 (Petra) - of Awqaf, Islamic Affairs and Holy Sites, Dr. Mohammad Khalayleh, condemned the Israeli authorities' escalating violations against Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque / Al-Haram Al-Sharif in recent days.The minister added that this Israeli escalation enabled the occupation and Jewish extremists to desecrate sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque in an unprecedented manner, noting hardliners raid the holy site in large numbers.In a statement Wednesday, the minister warned the Israeli occupation authorities of the consequences of depriving Muslim worshipers of the right to access and pray in Al-Aqsa Mosque.This policy, he noted, coincides with protection provided to violations of Jewish extremists and their attempts to make radical, rapid and forcible changes and militarize the mosque from within and outside.Khalayleh stated this effort seeks to achieve hidden and declared goals to Judaize the mosque, which makes it face the most dangerous stages aimed to change its historical and legal status quo.The minister affirmed Muslims' adherence to their religious, historical and legal right to access Al-Aqsa Mosque/Al-Haram Al-Sharif, under the custodianship and care of His Majesty King Abdullah II, as a purely Islamic mosque for Muslims alone, which does not accept division or partnership.Furthermore, the minister called on the Arab and Islamic nations to assume their responsibilities and exert pressure on the Israeli occupation to stop its attempts to control Al-Aqsa Mosque, warning against the escalation of Judaizing measures of the holy sites and their surrounding areas, which would ignite the situation further.