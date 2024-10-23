HNO International Partners With Dumore Enterprises To Test And Showcase Revolutionary Hydrogen Carbon Cleaner Technology

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HNO International, Inc. (OTC: HNOI) a leader in hydrogen-based clean technologies, has announced a groundbreaking partnership with Dumore Enterprises, a leading provider of oilfield and industrial services. This collaboration aims to test and deploy HNO International's innovative Hydrogen Carbon Cleaner (HCC) and hydrogen-diesel blending on Dumore's extensive fleet of and equipment, providing higher fidelity real-world data on how hydrogen can enhance engine cleaning, improve economy, reduce emissions, and lower maintenance costs.

Dumore Enterprises, with its decades of experience in vehicle retrofitting, particularly in CNG installations and vehicle fleet management, is uniquely positioned to test the HCC technology across its wide range of light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles. Dumore's fleet, including diesel trucks, forklifts, and industrial equipment, will undergo a rigorous 30-day testing phase at its Trinidad operations.

"We are thrilled to partner with Dumore Enterprises to push the boundaries of hydrogen's potential in fuel systems," said Donald Owens, Chairman of HNO International. "By deploying our hydrogen carbon cleaning system on Dumore's fleet, we aim to showcase how hydrogen can transform engine performance, improve efficiency, and reduce emissions at an unprecedented scale."

Real-World Data

This collaboration will generate real-world data on the impact of hydrogen on engine performance. HNO International and Dumore will track key performance indicators such as fuel consumption, emissions reduction, and maintenance savings. These findings will provide invaluable insights into the broader adoption of hydrogen technologies in commercial fleets and heavy equipment industries. The test results are expected to pave the way for large-scale deployment of HCC and hydrogen-blending technology throughout the world.

Dumore Enterprises: A Proven Leader in Emissions Reduction

Dumore Enterprises , known for its leadership in Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) retrofitting and emissions reduction strategies, has already achieved significant milestones. With over 2,000 engine conversions to CNG and over 50 million kilometers driven on CNG, Dumore has been at the forefront of sustainable vehicle technologies. Now, with the integration of hydrogen technologies, Dumore aims to continue its commitment to low-emission solutions for the industrial and transportation sectors.

"Partnering with HNO International allows us to be at the forefront of hydrogen's role in reducing emissions," said Alex Jodhan, Managing Director of Dumore Enterprises. "We are excited to test and showcase the benefits of hydrogen carbon cleaning on our fleet and look forward to sharing the results with our industry partners and customers."

About HNO International

HNO International (HNOI) is a company specializing in the design, integration, and development of green hydrogen-based energy technologies. With over 13 years of experience in green hydrogen production, HNOI and its leadership team are on a mission to help lead the renewable energy transition by making energy accessible to businesses and communities worldwide. Their pioneering solutions, including the Scalable Hydrogen Energy Platform (SHEPTM) and the Compact Hydrogen Refueling Station (CHRSTM), are setting new standards for green hydrogen production.

About Dumore Enterprises

Founded in 1981, Dumore Enterprises is a leading provider of oilfield and industrial supplies, vehicle rentals, equipment repair, and transportation services. With a strong focus on emissions reduction, Dumore has been a champion of sustainable vehicle technologies, including CNG and hydrogen-enriched fuel systems, and operates a fleet spanning various industries in Trinidad and the Caribbean.

Forward-Looking Statements

