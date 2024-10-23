Announcing JAMBALOO - A Free Week Of Live Music In DFW

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Kickoff Symposium Unites Leaders to Revitalize Scene

DALLAS, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mullen & Mullen Music Project and Spune Productions are thrilled to announce JAMBALOO , a week-long celebration of live music set to light up the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) area from February 2-8, 2025. This inaugural event will showcase an array of free performances at four vibrant, locally-owned venues, spotlighting the best of local talent alongside emerging touring bands. The venues include Ferris Wheelers in Dallas' Design District, Club Dada in Deep Ellum, Tulips in Fort Worth, and Andy's in Denton.

JAMBALOO is more than just a series of concerts; it's a community-driven initiative designed to uplift the local music scene during challenging times. The event will support artists, independent venues, and small businesses across the industry, bringing together music lovers and industry professionals alike. As a media partner, KXT 91.7 will help amplify the event's reach and engage the DFW community throughout the festival. The week kicks off February 1st with the JAMBALOO Symposium at Tulips in Fort Worth, an inspiring and informative event where leaders will gather to discuss the future of the music ecosystem in DFW.

The Symposium will include engaging discussions on current music trends, challenges facing the industry, and strategies for advancing the DFW Music Scene. The conversation will include industry experts such as Hip-Hop Icon and Death Row Records co-founder / Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award-winner Tracy Lynn Curry, better known as 'The D.O.C.', Grammy Award winning artist Bobby Sessions, Grammy Award-winning producer Tre Nagella, directors from the City of Fort Worth, City of Dallas, and the state of Texas Music Offices, and others. Benji McPhail, Program Director of KXT 91.7, will serve as the moderator of the panel. Together, they'll foster a vibrant dialogue to help shape the future of DFW's music landscape, culminating in a live performance to close out the event. The symposium will be recorded and live-streamed with state-of-the-art technology generously provided for the project, ensuring these important discussions reach a wider audience.

Shane Mullen, managing attorney at Mullen & Mullen Law Firm, expressed the significance of the event: "The JAMBALOO Symposium is a unique opportunity for music enthusiasts and industry professionals to connect, share insights, and influence the future of our local music landscape. We're excited to launch this initiative with conversations that celebrate the achievements of local venues and emphasize ongoing efforts to create more opportunities for our talented artists."

Annette Marin, Owner of Spune Productions, added: "JAMBALOO provides opportunities for independent venues, emerging artists, and music lovers at a time of year when they are typically scarce. The completely free lineup of emerging local and national artists will be an important addition to the Metroplex music scene, and Spune is proud to partner with Mullen & Mullen, along with the artists and venues, to bring it to life."

JAMBALOO is part of the Mullen & Mullen Music Project, a collaboration with Spune Productions, aimed at supporting DFW's independent music scene. Annette Marin emphasized the event's mission: "We plan on creating an annual tradition with JAMBALOO, reminding us of the powerful role live music plays in strengthening our community."

Starting Friday October, 25th at Noon concertgoers can RSVP for their preferred JAMBALOO shows by visiting the official website and signing up. The current lineup already features performances by MJ Lenderman, Wild Pink, Lomelda, Slow Joy, The Texas Gentlemen, Quaker City Night Hawks, Twain, Pretty Boy Aaron, Mark Lettieri and Robert Ellis, with more artists to be announced soon. Keep checking the JAMBALOO website for updates on the growing lineup.

About Mullen & Mullen Law Firm:

Mullen & Mullen Law Firm has proudly represented injured North Texans for over 41 years, consistently earning recognition from TopVerdict for securing some of the largest personal injury settlements in Texas. In the past four years, the firm has made the "Top 50" list 44 times and the "Top 100" list 70 times. The firm offers the expertise of two investigators and an award-winning videographer. Website:

About Spune Productions:

Spune Productions is an independent leader in curating distinctive music events across Texas. Committed to enhancing communities, Spune specializes in creating impactful experiences that resonate with audiences and reflect clients' brands. From intimate gatherings to large-scale spectacles, Spune Productions tailors each event to amplify stories through the transformative power of music. Website:

About KXT 91.7:

KXT 91.7 is a member-supported, public radio station serving North Texas with an eclectic mix of new and local music. KXT is The Republic of Music - a community of listeners, members, artists and other supporters who make the North Texas music scene special. KXT engages the listening community with a diverse on-air playlist and unique artist performances through KXT Live Sessions, KXT Presents concerts and more. KXT launched in 2009 and is operated by KERA. More info about KXT can be found at .



SOURCE Mullen & Mullen Law Firm

