Appdome Threatscopetm Mobile XDR Named XDR Innovation Of The Year

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Appdome , the experience leader in mobile defense, today announced that its ThreatScopeTM Mobile XDR product was selected as the winner of the "XDR Innovation of the Year" award in the 8th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program conducted by

CyberSecurity Breakthrough , a leading independent intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market today.

Appdome ThreatScopeTM Mobile XDR is the industry's only Extended Detection and Response (XDR) platform built specifically for mobile brands and mobile enterprise use cases. ThreatScopeTM Mobile XDR receives threat and attack data from live, in-production mobile apps, empowering organizations with real-time monitoring, intelligence, and incident response to thousands of attack vectors impacting mobile applications, users, transactions, and networks. This mobile-only XDR capability fills a critical gap in other XDR solutions that cover web, network and cloud environments.

Powered by sophisticated AI-data intelligence and machine learning, Appdome ThreatScopeTM Mobile XDR identifies complex threats in mobile devices, mobile apps, and networks in real-time. It goes beyond anomaly detection, utilizing behavioral analysis and threat intelligence to unearth millions of hidden risks, zero-day attacks, and fraudulent acts daily. In addition to empowering cyber, SecOps and Fraud teams to investigate and prioritize attacks, ThreatScopeTM allows organizations to take instant action – with innovative "click-to-defend" code delivery into mobile apps to stop each attack with ease.

With Appdome ThreatScopeTM Mobile XDR, organizations experience reduced mobile app breaches through comprehensive threat detection and response capabilities that proactively identify and address vulnerabilities before attackers can exploit them. Automated threat detection and investigation reduces the time and resources needed to identify and respond to mobile security incidents. Additionally, ThreatScopeTM automates routine tasks and unifies mobile security throughout the app lifecycle, streamlining security operations and improving overall efficiency. The Appdome solution integrates seamlessly and easily with existing security tools, requiring no additional infrastructure or complex configuration.

"To help mobile brands and businesses stay ahead of modern attacks and attackers, we had to engineer all the friction out of incident response in mobile apps," said Tom Tovar, CEO and co-creator of Appdome. "It does no good to monitor attacks on the mobile side of your business if your response time to each attack is 3 or 6 months – the engineering backlog gets too big fast. We're grateful to CyberSecurity Breakthrough for highlighting the critical need for automated Extended Detection and Response on the mobile side of the business and will do our very best to live up to this recognition."

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Intelligence, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Application Security, Identity Management

and many more. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.

"By empowering businesses to stay ahead of evolving mobile threats, ThreatScopeTM represents a groundbreaking XDR solution that breaks through the crowded cybersecurity market. The market is dominated by reactive solutions that struggle to keep up with ever-evolving mobile threats. A more proactive approach is needed to safeguard mobile apps," said Steve Johansson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. "Appdome ThreatScopeTM Mobile XDR stands out through its unique focus on mobile-centric security, offering a powerful blend of innovation, ease of use, performance, functionality, and impactful results. We're thrilled to award Appdome with 'XDR Innovation of the Year!'"

Visit Appdome ThreatScopeTM Mobile XDR to learn more and request a demo.

About Appdome

Appdome is the experience leader in mobile defense. Our award-winning, and patented, mobile defense platform uses AI-ML to automate the work and complexity out of securing mobile businesses, apps and users. With Appdome, mobile brands and enterprises enjoy a single pane of glass to create Certified SecureTM mobile apps with ease, eliminating multiple point products and SDKs, and unifying mobile app security, anti-fraud, anti-bot, anti-malware, geo compliance, social engineering and other defenses with real time threat monitoring, mobile EDR, XDR, and IR for external-consumer and internal-employee facing mobile apps. At 340+ mobile app defense features and growing, Appdome provides the most comprehensive and extensible mobile defense solution on the market. The platform is fully automated out of the box using pre-built plugins to the full DevOps, CI/CD and Enterprise automation and support stack. Appdome also leads the market in user experience and support, with its industry leading, in-app, Threat-EventsTM threat intelligence framework and GenAI powered Threat Resolution CenterTM. These, combined with a host of enterprise grade and compliance features built into the platform, allow all stakeholders, including mobile engineering, cyber teams, network security, DevOps, SecOps, IT, UEM-MAM, mobile support teams, and mobile end users to benefit from using Appdome. Appdome holds several patents including U.S. Patents 9,934,017 B2, 10,310,870 B2, 10,606,582 B2, 11,243,748 B2 and 11,294,663 B2. Additional patents pending.

About CyberSecurity Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall

and more. For more information visit CyberSecurityBreakthrough .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

