Knee Replacement Market Poised For Notable Growth, Forecasted To Reach US$ 16.46 Billion By 2032 | 2024 Research Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Knee Replacement Report Forecast by Product Type, Implant Type, End-user, Countries and Company Analysis 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global knee replacement market is on a significant upward trajectory, expected to expand from US$10.75 billion in 2023 to an impressive US$16.46 billion by 2032, showcasing a compound annual growth rate of 4.85 percent for the period 2024-2032. The market's growth is largely attributed to the increasing demand for orthopaedic procedures, driven by a growing elderly population and a rise in the prevalence of osteoarthritis.

Driving Forces Behind Market Expansion

Aging populations worldwide and the consequent increase in osteoarthritic conditions are crucial contributors to the surge in knee replacement surgeries. Technological advancements in surgical procedures, including robotic and computer-assisted techniques, are not only enhancing operation precision but also reducing recovery times and complication risks. The market is also benefiting from increased public awareness and improvements in healthcare accessibility, especially in emerging markets. Additionally, more efficient insurance coverages and government initiatives aimed at affordable healthcare are further stimulating market demand.

Regional Market Insights

The European market is showing considerable growth, influenced by an aging population and greater incidences of osteoarthritis. Germany, in particular, is experiencing expansion within the knee replacement sector due to its improved procedural technology and extensive research in orthopaedics. In parallel, Middle East & African regions are also seeing rises in market demand. Case in point, the Saudi Arabian market is witnessing escalating demand for knee replacement surgeries, attributed to a growing middle-aged demographic and the advancement of biomedical surgical technologies.

Global Knee Replacement Company Landscape

This market's landscape features key players such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Stryker Corporation, and Johnson & Johnson, among others. These companies are at the forefront of surgical innovation, with recent developments that include the launch of next-generation robotic surgical platforms and FDA-approved smart knee implants. These technological advancements are aimed at enhancing surgical precision, reducing patient recovery times, and improving overall surgical outcomes.

Conclusion

The global knee replacement market is experiencing robust growth, steered by demographic trends, technological innovations, and improved healthcare services worldwide. This growth trajectory suggests a dynamic and responsive industry well-positioned to address the orthopaedic needs of a rapidly aging population and improve the quality of life for millions suffering from knee ailments.

Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $10.75 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $16.46 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured



Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Smith & Nephew PLC

Johnson & Johnson

Conformis Inc

Integra life sciences corporation

MicroPort Scientific Corporation B. Braun Melsungen AG

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Knee Replacement Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900