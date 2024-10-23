Hummingbird Bioscience Announces Poster Presentation On HMBD-802, Novel Dual-Payload Antibody-Drug Conjugate, At EORTC-NCI-AACR 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO and SINGAPORE, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hummingbird Bioscience, a precision biotherapeutics company discovering and developing transformative biologics for hard-to-treat diseases, today announced a poster presentation on HMBD-802, a first-in-class dual-payload anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate, at the 36th EORTC-NCI-AACR symposium (23-25 October 2024).

“We are excited to present at EORTC-NCI-AACR with data demonstrating how HMBD-802 can potently treat tumors in T-DXd-insensitive settings whilst maintaining an optimal safety profile. I look forward to sharing more about its potential as a therapeutic option post and beyond T-DXd for HER2-positive cancers,” said Jerome Boyd-Kirkup, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Hummingbird Bioscience.

Poster details

Title: A novel HER2 targeted dual-payload ADC, HMBD-802, overcomes resistance to topoisomerase 1 inhibitor ADCs

Date: 24 October 2024

Location: Exhibition Hall

Session: Antibody-drug conjugates

Poster number: PB154

Abstract number: 166

About HMBD-802

HMBD-802 is a novel, first-in-class anti-HER2 dual-payload antibody-drug conjugate developed with Hummingbird Bioscience's proprietary antibody and dual-payload ADC platform technologies. HMBD-802 allows targeted delivery of payloads to HER2-expressing tumors to maximize anti-tumor efficacy, overcome topoisomerase 1 inhibitor resistance, and reduce systemic toxicity.

About Hummingbird Bioscience

Hummingbird Bioscience is a precision biotherapeutics company discovering and developing transformative biologics for hard-to-treat diseases. To address key challenges with current antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies, Hummingbird Bioscience is building a pipeline of next-generation ADCs using its proprietary antibody discovery and linker/payload platforms. The company has a pipeline of ADCs in preclinical development and other novel biologics including monoclonal antibodies, HMBD-001 (anti-HER3 mAb) and HMBD-002 (anti-VISTA mAb) in Phase I and an out-licensed ADC (HMBD-501) that is slated for the clinic. The Hummingbird Bioscience approach combines computational and systems biology with wet lab drug discovery in a multi-disciplinary, collaborative environment spanning initial discovery through clinical development. The company harnesses this integrated approach across target identification and patient selection, enabling the team to increase the efficiency of translating novel scientific insights while reducing the inherent risk in drug discovery and development. At Hummingbird Bioscience, the commitment to rigorous science, teamwork, and intellectual integrity underpins our passion to accelerate the journey of new drugs from concept to clinic.

