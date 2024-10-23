MP CM Lays Foundation Stones Of Projects Worth Rs 2690 Cr In Vindhya Region

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Oct 23 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Mohan Yadav on Wednesday laid the foundation stones of several projects worth Rs 2,690 crores in the Vindhya region, aiming at creating more than 2,000 jobs.

The development came during the Regional Industrial Conclave (RIC) organised in Rewa district, which is known as the power centre of the Vindhya region. Apart from Rewa, other districts - Satna, Sidhi, Mauganj and Singrauli are the part of Vindhya region.

The Chief Minister said the state holds immense potential in every sector and his was taking steps towards its industrial development.

He also said the Regional Industry Conclave (RIC) will prove to be historic for the Vindhya region of the state.

It is the fifth RIC which is being organised in Rewa.

The Chief Minister said that RIC in Rewa will open the door for growth in the region. He claimed several industrialists have shown their interest in setup industries here.

"Today will prove to be a very historic day for the Vindhya region which will take it forward in a different manner, especially by making youths competent and associating them with employment which is the necessity of the day," Yadav said.

He further stated that the main objective of the conclave was to establish the Vindhya region as a centre of investment and industrial opportunity.

Before inaugurating RIC, which was organised at Krishna Raj Kapoor Auditorium in Rewa, the Chief Minister along with Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla visited Rewa Fort and performed puja.

An official said that more than 4,000 participants have registered their names for participation in the conclave, which is being held in Rewa, including more than 50 major investors and over 3,000 MSME entrepreneurs.

The main focus of the conference is to encourage investment in key sectors of the state - energy, mining, agriculture, dairy, food processing, tourism and handicraft, he said.