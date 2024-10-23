Indian flight to New York lands due to bomb threat

(MENAFN) On Monday, a significant security incident unfolded when an Air India flight from Mumbai to New York was grounded due to a bomb threat, prompting heightened security measures and operational disruptions at airports. The flight, designated AI119, was carrying 239 when a bomb threat message was received via social platform X (formerly known as Twitter) in the early hours of the day. This alarming message indicated the presence of a bomb on board the flight, leading airport authorities in Mumbai to promptly inform security agencies in New Delhi.



Despite taking off around 2 AM, the aircraft was redirected to Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. This decision was made under the guidance of the federal government’s security regulatory committee. A police official emphasized that “standard safety protocols are being diligently followed” to ensure the safety of all passengers and crew members aboard the flight. The incident underscores the critical importance of safety and security in air travel, especially in light of potential threats.



In addition to the grounded Air India flight, the threat led to further complications in airport operations. Two international flights operated by IndiGo, which were bound for Muscat and Jeddah, experienced delays and were subsequently moved to isolated bays as a precautionary measure against the bomb threat. The situation highlights the ripple effect that such threats can have on air travel, impacting not only the direct flight involved but also other operations at the airport.



This bomb threat incident comes on the heels of a controversial statement made by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a Sikh separatist leader based in New York. Pannun has stirred significant tensions between India and its Western allies, including the United States and Canada, by making provocative claims regarding the territorial integrity of India. In a recent video, he threatened to “Balkanize” India by suggesting that the country’s borders would be redrawn by 2047. He specifically mentioned plans to initiate separatist movements in various regions, including Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, Manipur, and Nagaland, while also calling on China to leverage its military power against India.



The combination of the bomb threat and Pannun’s incendiary remarks has contributed to a climate of heightened alertness and concern regarding security in India, particularly in relation to air travel. As authorities investigate the bomb threat and the implications of Pannun’s statements, the situation remains fluid, underscoring the challenges faced by security agencies in ensuring the safety of passengers while navigating complex geopolitical tensions.

