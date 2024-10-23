BYD Expands Brazil Factory To Boost Blade Battery Production

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Chinese electric vehicle pioneer BYD has revealed plans to expand its facility in the Manaus Industrial Hub. The company aims to produce its innovative Blade batteries for electric buses.



The expansion includes a new production line for collector bars that will BYD's factories across Brazil. These facilities include the Manaus Free Trade Zone , São Paulo operations, and their new electric vehicle in Bahia.



BYD established its presence in the Manaus Free Trade Zone in 2019 and began operations in 2020. The facility currently specializes in manufacturing electrical modules for electric buses.







The factory expansion brings promising employment opportunities to the region. Tax manager Liza Ribeiro confirms the creation of 75 to 90 new jobs despite the highly automated nature of the facility.



Bosco Saraiva, superintendent of the Manaus Free Trade Zone Authority (Suframa), praised BYD's environmental dedication. The company's latest electrification technology supports Brazil's transition toward sustainable mobility.



The project represents a significant investment in Brazil's growing electric vehicle sector. BYD's expansion strengthens the Manaus Industrial Hub's position as a key manufacturing center.



The expanded facility will enhance BYD's production capabilities while supporting Brazil's sustainable transportation goals. This development marks another step in the region's industrial growth and environmental progress.



The facility modernization demonstrates BYD's commitment to Brazil's automotive sector and environmental sustainability. Their expanded operations will support the country's growing demand for electric vehicle components and sustainable transportation solutions.

