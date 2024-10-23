Abu Dhabi Entertainment Company to Attempt Guinness World Record™ for the Largest Ball Pit in the World!

(MENAFN- Hivemind Creative Marketing) Abu Dhabi, UAE (October 21, 2024): Abu Dhabi Entertainment Company (ADEC), a subsidiary of Solutions+ and part of the Mubadala group, is gearing up to make an official attempt at a Guinness World Record™ for the Largest Ball Pit in the World. This remarkable, eco-friendly installation will be packed with interactive features, including inflatables, making it a fun experience for all ages.



The event will take place as part of Mansour, The Festival, an exciting new celebration filled with adventure, imagination, and non-stop entertainment. Running from 15-17 November, operating daily from 4 pm to 10 pm, this unique festival will transform Zayed Sports City into an immersive world where YOU become part of the action! With activities designed for all members of the family, the festival promises a mix of fun, learning, and creativity.



Mansour, The Festival is the first-ever live event for the beloved UAE cartoon character, produced by Bidaya Media with support from Mubadala and the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority. The latest instalment of the award-winning cartoon show follows 12-year-old tech enthusiast Mansour and his new AI friend, Blink, as they navigate a world of innovation, exploring themes of family, friendship, and technology.



Fun and Learning:

At the heart of Mansour, The Festival are its incredible workshops, where children can get hands-on and explore new skills. Complimentary activities include drone workshops, where participants will learn the fundamentals of drone technologies, from theoretical knowledge to creating a mini-drone show, and the Solar System Bracelet workshop, where children will craft bracelets inspired by the planets and take them home as a memorable keepsake. Premium workshops, starting from just 60 AED, will also be on offer, such as:

• Teddy Bear Pour Paint: A viral DIY trend where guests of all ages mix acrylic paints and pour them over teddy bear figures to create unique works of art.

• Cap & T-Shirt Painting: Children can create their own Mansour-themed T-shirt and design their very own cap.

• Build a Robot: Kids will dive into the exciting world of robotics, constructing their own robot using simple, hands-on kits.



The festival offers a wide range of attractions guaranteed to captivate visitors of all ages. Highlights include Mansour’s Launching Pad, where attendees can witness the official Guinness World Record™ attempt for the World's Biggest Ball Pit, and Obaid’s Anti-Gravity Zone, a custom-designed inflatable park featuring structures up to 10 metres high for thrilling experiences. Visitors can also enjoy exclusive screenings at the Family Cinema, showcasing The New Adventures of Mansour: Age of AI Season 1, already a hit on BBC and Shahid. For hands-on fun, Mansour & Shamma’s Learning Zone offers workshops for all ages, while Grandpa & Sara's Fun Zone features a desert-themed playground alongside a variety of food trucks offering fan-favourite brands, as well as some homegrown concepts to boot. For gaming enthusiasts, Salem’s Gaming Zone offers arcade and VR experiences, including VR Racing, VR Cinema, and a VR Submarine adventure.



Throughout the festival, there will be daily stage shows, live DJs, traditional performances, parades, and a spectacular drone show to bring each evening to a close. With so much on offer, Mansour, The Festival promises to be a weekend of unforgettable experiences for the entire family.



Go Mansour!





