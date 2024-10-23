ITC Mangaldeep Launches Elegant Festive Giftboxes, Marking Its Entry into Luxury Gifting

(MENAFN- Avian We) National, 22 October 2024: ITC Mangaldeep, one of India’s leading incense brands, is excited to unveil its new premium range of gift boxes, marking its foray into the luxury gifting segment just in time for the festive season. With India preparing to celebrate in the radiant glow of joy and devotion, each exquisite gift box is crafted to elevate festive traditions and create a niche in the art of premium gifting. Featuring the Mangal Morning Giftbox, Temple Treasures Giftbox, and an exclusive Diwali Giftbox, these luxurious offerings are the perfect way to enhance family celebrations and honor the cherished tradition of gifting in Indian culture, making them the perfect accompaniment to family gatherings.



The cornerstone of this launch, the gift boxes are a treasure trove of aromatic delights. The Mangal Morning Giftbox pays homage to serene dawn rituals, creating a peaceful atmosphere to start the day, while the Temple Treasures Giftbox captures the essence of sacred flowers offered at Kedarnath and Badrinath temples, inviting the spirit of pilgrimage and devotion into every home.



Complementing these, Mangaldeep has also introduced Premium Dhoop Sticks and Premium Dhoop Cones in enchanting fragrances of Black Oudh, a scent as mysterious and alluring as a moonless night, along with Javadu, which captures the essence of age-old temple rituals. The collection also features Sandal & Patchouli, a duet of earthiness and sophistication, and Lavender & Amber, which brings out the harmony of soothing calm and warm luxury. These premium offerings, with their longer-lasting aromas and elegant packaging, are perfect for transforming any space into a sanctuary of luxurious aroma and devotion.



Commenting on the launch, Mr. Gaurav Tayal, Chief Executive, Matches & Agarbatti Business Division, ITC Ltd., said, “Festivals in India are about togetherness, devotion, and the timeless tradition of gifting. With our new premium range, we’ve blended these values into our products that elevate every moment of celebration and the spirit of coming together as a community. Each gift box is thoughtfully curated to carry forward the essence of Indian rituals while offering something new and special for the contemporary festive season. It is our way of joining everyone to share blessings and create memories, with fragrances that connect the past and the present in a meaningful way.”



This aromatic collection is a testament to Mangaldeep's commitment to honoring tradition while embracing innovation and creating products catering to their customers seeking an exquisite range of ritualistic products. The Mangal Mornings gift box is available for Rs 750, Temple Treasure Gift Box for Rs 400, Premium Dhoop Sticks for Rs 250, and premium Dhoop Cones for Rs 150. All the newly launched products are available across metro cities through quick commerce platforms like Zepto, Swiggy, Blinkit, Amazon and Big Basket.







