Ukrainian Diaspora Organizes Ukraine Advocacy Day In Canadian Parliament

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Delegates from the Ukrainian Canadian (UCC) organized Ukraine Advocacy Day in Canada's Parliament, meeting with around 50 Members of Parliament and Senators.

The UCC told Ukrinform that representatives from the Ukrainian organizations across Canada participated in the event on Parliament Hill. The delegates met with over 50 MPs and Senators.

The Ukrainian Canadian Congress highlighted that they“advocated for Canadian support for Ukrainian Victory which requires increased military and economic support for Ukraine, a tougher response to Russia's genocidal war against Ukraine, and continued support for Ukrainian displaced persons.”

UCC President Alexandra Chyczij expressed gratitude to all the participants in Ukraine Advocacy Day, noting: "We will soon mark 1000 days since Russia launched a full-scale genocidal war against Ukraine." She emphasized that Ukraine can and will defeat Russia, but“in order for Ukraine to win quickly, Canada and allies must substantially increase support and take stronger measures against Russia.”

Over two days, UCC delegates held meetings with more than 50 Canadian lawmakers from all parties, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland, and several other government officials.

The Ukrainian Canadian Congress is an umbrella organization uniting Ukrainian community groups across Canada. Founded in 1940 in Winnipeg, it now consists of six provincial councils and 34 local branches across the country. According to the Canadian census, around 1.4 million Canadians have Ukrainian background. Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, around 300,000 Ukrainian refugees have sought asylum in Canada.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, UCC representatives also met with Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland to discuss further assistance for Ukraine.